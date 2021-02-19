How much jail time ex-bikie will serve over 1kg coke bust

THE "unusually light" sentence given to a man who trafficked huge quantities of cocaine into the Far North has forced a Cairns judge to cut the punishment of a former Bandido who organised his access to the drugs.

Former Port Douglas gym owner Lee Undy, 49, was handed a total of eight years jail in the Cairns Supreme Court on Thursday for supplying more than 1kg of cocaine to a man he met at a baby shower and befriended, who then dealt the drugs around the region.

He pleaded guilty on Monday to two counts of drug supply and one count of contravening an order after refusing to give police access to his mobile phone.

Former Bandido and Port Douglas gym and yoghurt shop owner Lee Undy has been sentenced for drug supply. Picture: Lee Undy Instagram

Undy, who was a former Bandido sergeant-at-arms in Melbourne with a 15-year Victorian criminal history, moved to the coastal Far North town in 2013.

He had kept a relatively low criminal profile since the move, aside from his involvement in a violent pub brawl, but was approached by the man, another Port Douglas resident called Christian Webb, for help sourcing better quality cocaine.

The court heard Undy used his Melbourne contacts to provide 1kg to Webb, who travelled to Victoria to collect it in 2017.

Crown prosecutor Nathan Crane described how Webb met with Undy's contact in a bottle shop carpark with the drugs and was also instructed to collect cash from a tattoo shop.

Lee Undy was charged over a violent pub brawl at the Iron Bar in Port Douglas in 2014 where he bashed two men for staring at him.

On return to Port the pair then weighed and packed the cocaine into smaller quantities for sale.

The court heard several months later Undy handed Webb a large ball of cocaine while the pair were in his Smithfield gym which he took, shaved off about 140g and returned the rest to Undy.

"Even though he has an historically silent five years, he was readily able to call on contacts to source 1kg of cocaine … and then do it again," Mr Crane said.

"He was leading a law abiding life to the point where he decided to jump straight back in."

Mr Crane asked for at least a nine-year sentence, but Justice Jim Henry conceded his hand was forced due to the minuscule three years with immediate parole Webb was handed, which was cut from five after he rolled on Undy.

"I am troubled by the sentence imposed on Webb," he said.

"It is unusually light and materially different to the sort of range of sentence which would be usually imposed (for this type of offending)."

Undy will be eligible for parole in early 2023. Picture: Lee Undy Instagram

He said he was forced to "moderate somewhat" Undy's penalty to ensure "justice in all the circumstances".

Defence barrister Robert Richter, a high profile Melbourne lawyer who represented George Pell, represented Undy and said he was declared bankrupt in 2019.

He said Undy, who once trained to be a pastor, rediscovered his religious faith while in custody when he was initially charged, and was reformed.

"In prison he will minister to others," he said.

"Having lost his faith (when he was younger) he descended into a life of petty criminality.

"Having regained his faith … he's going to be a productive member of the community (when released) you can be sure."

Undy will be eligible for parole in February 2023.

NOTE:

Lee Undy no longer owns or has any interest in Port Douglas Gym. New owners Taylor and Hamish Melody bought the business in 2019.

Originally published as How much jail time ex-bikie boss will serve over 1kg cocaine bust