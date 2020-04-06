Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Confirmed coronavirus cases across NSW. Picture: NSW Health
Confirmed coronavirus cases across NSW. Picture: NSW Health
News

How many virus cases in your postcode

6th Apr 2020 3:29 PM

As New South Wales' confirmed coronavirus cases edge closer to 3000, health authorities have released an interactive tool to help locals understand how badly their area has been hit by the disease.

There are now 2637 coronavirus cases across the state, an increase of 57 from yesterday.

And while the state's curve may be flattening, authorities are still worried about some specific areas - including parts of Sydney and a handful of regional centres.

coronaviruspromo

 

Community transmission is still what worries health authorities the most.

Over the weekend, Australia's chief medical officer Brendan Murphy again addressed his concern that 10 per cent of Australia's cases were from unknown community sources.

"I may sound like a broken record at times, but community transmission is what worries me most of all," he said.

"Those are the reasons we have brought in the social distancing measures and all of those measures to stop the spread."

Fed live from NSW Health data, you can use the interactive below to see exactly how many coronavirus cases are living in your postcode.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in NSW

Live Data Source: Health Protection NSW

Originally published as How many virus cases in your postcode

coronavirus editors picks postcodes

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lockdown luxury all just an illusion

        premium_icon Lockdown luxury all just an illusion

        Opinion Judging by the criticisms, few realise the reality of hotel quarantine beyond what social media tells them.

        • 6th Apr 2020 3:15 PM
        Rescue package comes ‘too early to tell’ for export industry

        premium_icon Rescue package comes ‘too early to tell’ for export industry

        Rural A $170 million freight assist package might not be enough

        LOOK OUT: Swim star named among nation’s best

        premium_icon LOOK OUT: Swim star named among nation’s best

        News Swimmer’s gradual rise from Stanthorpe’s best, to Darling Downs’ best, to...

        Grant gets latest edition onto the shelves

        premium_icon Grant gets latest edition onto the shelves

        News The latest edition of a book designed to help both our region’s eucalypts and...