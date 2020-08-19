Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The dolphin makes a huge leap near Urangan Pier.
The dolphin makes a huge leap near Urangan Pier.
News

’How lucky are we?’: Lovely leap captured from Pier

Carlie Walker
19th Aug 2020 3:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A HERVEY Bay woman filmed a moment to remember from Urangan Pier on Tuesday.

Diane Forsyth's footage, showing a dolphin leaping out of the water, quickly went viral when it was shared on social media.

She said she just happened to be in the right spot at the right time.

Urangan Pier this morning 🐬🥰

Posted by Diane Forsyth on Monday, 17 August 2020

The still waters off the Bay were broken by the belly-flopping dolphin, which soared for a few moments before returning to the waves.

Ms Forsyth is known for her stunning photography of the Bay.

She said she loves taking photos of Hervey Bay's gorgeous sunsets, which were enjoyed by her friends and family.

But watching the dolphin was a particularly special moment.

Those on social media were quick to respond to the post, with one simply commenting "how lucky are we to live here?"

More Stories

dolphin filiming footage fraser coast hervey bay urangan pier
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WEIRD AND WONDERFUL: Items for sale in Stanthorpe

        Premium Content WEIRD AND WONDERFUL: Items for sale in Stanthorpe

        News There’s no shortage kooky items up for grabs on the Granite Belt, from vintage record players to fish tank suckers.

        SNOWFALL: Mercury set to drop, chance for snow

        Premium Content SNOWFALL: Mercury set to drop, chance for snow

        News The Southern Downs could be in for a late touch of white winter, with experts...

        NAMED: Everyone appearing in Stanthorpe Magistrates Court

        Premium Content NAMED: Everyone appearing in Stanthorpe Magistrates Court

        News A full list of who is listed to face charges in Stanthorpe Magistrates Court...

        ‘Enough damage done’: Thousands rally against border block

        Premium Content ‘Enough damage done’: Thousands rally against border block

        News Petition rethink tough border controls soars past 7000 signatures