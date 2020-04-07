How health officials are tracing our region's confirmed cases

INFECTION RISK: Darling Downs Health officials are doing everything they can to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

AS THE state total of confirmed coronavirus cases continues to climb, health officials are constantly working to test and contact trace confirmed cases to minimise the risk of spreading the virus further.

For the 40 confirmed cases in the Darling Downs Health region, health officials are working tirelessly to track all possible cases.

From a total of 297,154 tests, 1.9 per cent has tested positive to the virus.

The nation currently has 5687 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 907 of those in Queensland and 40 of which are in the Darling Downs region.

Health officials are doing everything they can to slow the spread of the virus and are urging people to do the same by staying home.

A Darling Downs Health spokesman said contact tracing had two purposes: to figure out from whom a confirmed case caught the virus; and to find out who that person had been in contact with while infectious.

When a person in the Darling Downs health region is diagnosed with the coronavirus, the Public Health Unit is notified.

These specialists work with the person who is unwell to trace their movements back to the potential person who they caught the virus from.

"This doesn't mean people the person may have passed on the street or in a shop, as the risk in these situations is extremely low," the spokesman said.

"At the moment we can still trace almost every case back to another confirmed case or high-risk activities, like having recently travelled overseas.

"It's important that we do this backward tracing, so that we can understand how the virus is spreading in the community."

If it's not possible for health officials to reach close contacts one-on-one, they instead put out a public health alert with the details of the person's movements.

"We do this so the public can help us get in touch with those who might have come into contact with the person with the infection."