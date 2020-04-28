How forced downtime could benefit local sporting clubs

Sporting clubs across the region are being encouraged to use the lull to get things done behind the scenes.

SPORTS season can be a very busy period for administrators and officials of local clubs and, with months of forced downtime on the horizon, now is the perfect opportunity to get ahead.

Queensland based CPR Group have been helping run clubs as better businesses for more than 20 years and are encouraging Granite Belt clubs to use this time wisely.

CPR Group managing director Michael Connelly said sporting clubs were faced with numerous challenges and there was no reason they couldn’t come out on top of this coronavirus pandemic.

“I am saddened at the human tragedy being caused by coronavirus worldwide, but am also frustrated reading and hearing stories from sports clubs who will ‘be sent to the wall’ or forced to shut down” Connelly said.

“The Darwinist in me questions why any club or association would be in a position, financially or operationally, to be forced to close due to one season of downtime.

In every other economic downturn, winners have emerged and Connelly said the winning sport clubs and associations would be the ones that used their ‘forced downtime’ wisely.

“What better time to get ahead with those projects that end up on the backburner during busy sporting seasons,” Connelly said.

Football Stanthorpe president Cameron Gow said they’re doing just that.

Gow said while there’s been no action on the field, there’s been plenty off it.

“We’ve had a couple companies get in touch about the possibility of improving clubs, clubhouses, lighting, about grant applications,” he said.

“It has all been put out to the individual clubs for consideration.

“Football Stanthorpe haven’t progressed any particular project, other than making people aware of what’s on offer.”

Gow and representatives from the competitions six clubs recently had a Zoom meeting with Janelle Sothmann from Football South West.

On the discussion table was when and if football will resume in coming months, as well as potential reductions in registration fees.

“We’re definitely doing things in the background as they come up,” he said.