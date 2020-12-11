Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A special effects artist has hopes a new horror production will open the door to other filmmakers showcasing the natural wonders of the wet tropics.
A special effects artist has hopes a new horror production will open the door to other filmmakers showcasing the natural wonders of the wet tropics.
Travel

zombie horror flick puts Aussie tropics on the map

by Peter Carruthers
11th Dec 2020 7:10 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A CAIRNS-based special effects artist has hopes a new Far Northern horror production will open the door to other filmmakers showcasing the natural wonders of the wet tropics.

Jessica Lynn usually is at home behind the camera working in make-up and effects but reluctantly ended up in front of the lens for the feature length film released straight to video hosting platform Vimeo and produced by Sydney-based filmmaker Jason Contos.

Cairns-based special effects and make up artist Jessica Lynn works on a prop for the film Bush Bash. Picture: Supplied
Cairns-based special effects and make up artist Jessica Lynn works on a prop for the film Bush Bash. Picture: Supplied

 

Bush Bash is available for on the Vimeo platform.
Bush Bash is available for on the Vimeo platform.


Ms Lynn said the film, called Bush Bash, had everything from clowns to zombies, heads falling off, blood and guts galore and loads of quintessential Aussie comedy.

"Everything that could go wrong did go wrong but we had such a good time doing it," she said.

Most actors were local talent sourced through a Facebook call-out the night before. The team set out to make a movie about newbie filmmakers making a movie.

"A lot of the movie hit the nail on the head," she said.

"Something like Bush Bash could open the door to other filmmakers with the hope being that landscapes in the film showcase how beautiful Cairns and the Daintree is," she said.

To see the movie visit vimeo.com/ondemand/bushbash

Originally published as How Daintree zombie horror flick puts Far North on the map

bush bash movie

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Stanthorpe sanctuary saved by generous 600-item donation

        Premium Content Stanthorpe sanctuary saved by generous 600-item donation

        News Here’s how dozens of wild animals in need will benefit from the Merry Muster’s kindness.

        ‘TIS THE SEASON: Every end-of-year Stanthorpe event

        Premium Content ‘TIS THE SEASON: Every end-of-year Stanthorpe event

        News Still looking to fill the festive season with fun and free activities? Look no...

        Queensland’s new luckiest Lotto postcodes

        Premium Content Queensland’s new luckiest Lotto postcodes

        Offbeat It’s the luckiest postcode in Queensland

        Qld students lagging behind in maths, science

        Premium Content Qld students lagging behind in maths, science

        Education Qld lagging behind on maths and science despite making gains