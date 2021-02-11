Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
It is out of the frying pan and into the fire of high end restaurants for indigenous apprentice chef Lochlan Simms.
It is out of the frying pan and into the fire of high end restaurants for indigenous apprentice chef Lochlan Simms.
Careers

The program giving young chefs a step up

by Christopher Harris
11th Feb 2021 3:49 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

It is out of the frying pan and into the fire of high end restaurants for this young apprentice.

Lochlan Simms, 25, got a foot in the door at Rockpool Bar and Grill thanks to the National indigenous Culinary Institute's Skills for Success program.

The young culinary star impressed his superiors with his passion for food during the four-week placement and has now been offered an apprenticeship with the prestigious dining institution.

"I just love cooking. I used to always help my nan cook family food like bolognese, curries, and roasts," he said.

The Little Bay local said he expected sparks to fly in the high end kitchen but said everyone was very professional.

Apprentice chef Lochlan Simms in the kitchen at Rockpool Bar and Grill. Picture: Toby Zerna
Apprentice chef Lochlan Simms in the kitchen at Rockpool Bar and Grill. Picture: Toby Zerna

"It is a very well renowned restaurant so I was a bit nervous but I am easing into things. "Everyone is nice and supportive. I expected it to be a lot scarier," he said.

His boss, executive chef Corey Costelloe, said they could never tell which new recruits would be able to handle the heat of the kitchen.

"You don't know if they have what it takes to be a chef, and they don't know either," he said.

"It is a learning on the job but having a passion for food is the first thing they need."

He said while things might have changed, kitchens were still high pressure environments behind the scenes.

"There are a lot easier ways to make money out there, there are a lot of careers where you don't get yelled at and screamed at and you don't do big long days standing on your feet," he said.

"It is hard work and it is not for everyone."

Other restaurants involved in the program include Catalina and Icebergs Dining Room and Bar.

NSW Skills Minister Geoff Lee applauded the program for helping young indigenous people get a foot in the door.

"This creates a direct training pathway for the participants to follow to be employed as paid commercial cookery apprentices in fine dining restaurants," he said.

Originally published as How aspiring indigenous chef got a foot in the door at Rockpool

career cooking food national indigenous culinary institute

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Queensland’s top 20 causes of death

        Premium Content REVEALED: Queensland’s top 20 causes of death

        Health Queensland’s leading causes of death have been revealed in a sobering report which details how disease, cancer and freak accidents have claimed 100,000 people.

        GREENED OUT: Man deals weed 30+ times to feed own habit

        Premium Content GREENED OUT: Man deals weed 30+ times to feed own habit

        News The Stanthorpe 20yo was busted with four of his own marijuana plants, a bong made...

        Man explodes in rage after meth flushed down toilet

        Premium Content Man explodes in rage after meth flushed down toilet

        News The Stanthorpe man destroyed furniture and shouted obscenities before police were...

        REVEALED: New developments to shake-up Southern Downs

        Premium Content REVEALED: New developments to shake-up Southern Downs

        News From industrial expansions to new luxury camping spots, these are the top picks...