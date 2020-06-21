How a dodgy sausage sanga floored Horsburgh

A dodgy sausage was able to do something most opponents have not been able to do - floor Canberra firebrand Corey Horsburgh. The Raiders back-rower - with the flaming red hair - has impressed plenty since bursting onto the scene last year.

He has gone up another gear again this year after Ricky Stuart challenged the 22-year-old to earn a starting spot in the pre-season. Horsburgh made the No. 13 jersey his own starting in every one of Canberra's first four games until illness struck him down forcing him to miss the Raiders win against the Tigers last Saturday night.

"I ate something bad," Horsburgh said. "I was vomiting all Thursday and Friday. I was pretty crook."

Corey Horsburgh’s ever present run with the Raiders was ended by food poisoning.

Horsburgh is blaming some old sausages for causing the damage. He dropped four kilograms in as many days and didn't consume any real food again until Sunday.

"I'd already cooked them and they were sitting there for like six days," Horsburgh said. "I thought they looked all right so I ate them. I was having a lazy day. I woke up in the middle of the night really sick.

"I was rattled. I just couldn't stop vomiting. On game day I was still in bed and hadn't been out of bed for a couple of days. I feel better now and I've put most of the weight back on."

The 22-year-old is now leaving most of the cooking to sister Amy who he lives with.

"She's lucky I was a bit greedy and ate all the sausages," Horsburgh said. "I usually cook easy stuff so when she wants something a bit nice she cooks."

Much like the sausages, Horsburgh's form has been irresistible this year. He felt he really came of age during the pre-season which included a challenge thrown down by Stuart to nail down a starting spot. He will wear the no. 13 for the Raiders against Manly today.

Canberra Raiders player Corey Horsburgh, father Rick and mother Sandra.

"Last year I didn't really know if I was playing each week so I was just in the background," Horsburgh said. "This year I talked a bit more. I know my role. I'm a bit more comfortable around the boys. That helps.

"After Christmas, Ricky said there was a starting spot. Unluckily with John Bateman's injury I got to play lock. I love it. It's a bit more physical early on.

"I feel like I can still build on those performances. The little things, silly off-loads. I have to be better with my selection of stuff. I'm loving footy."

Corey wasn't the only Horsburgh missing last week. His parents Rick and Sandy have been a constant since Horsburgh made his debut last year making the 28-hour road trip from their home in Caboolture for Raiders home games.

Horsburgh’s father finds a contemporary way to be there for his son on match day.

But Rick hasn't been too far away from the action, getting himself a "fan in the stand" for a recent Raiders home game at Campbelltown.

"I was waiting for the abuse to come off the sideline when I saw it," Horsburgh said. "My old boy loves it.

"He has been kicking himself he can't get to games. I had to tell him when he is allowed back he can't come into the sheds. He loves coming into the sheds and having a beer with the boys."

