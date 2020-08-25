UPDATE: Cause of major house fire revealed

UPDATE - 11.40am

POLICE have confirmed a fire, which gutted a home on Ferry Lane overnight, is not being treated as suspicious.

It's understood the home had a history of electrical faults and a likely ignition point has been identified near a power outlet.

UPDATE - 10am

A FIRE investigator has arrived at the scene of a blaze on Ferry Lane, Maryborough.

The home, which was gutted by fire in the early hours, remains under police guard.

The blackened home in Ferry Lane, Maryborough Carlie Walker

EARLIER

A MARYBOROUGH home is under police guard after being gutted by fire overnight.

Four fire crews were called to the blaze on Ferry lane just after midnight on Monday.

The Chronicle understands flames were coming from the roof and a person inside had to be evacuated.

Fire crews left the scene by about 3.30am Tuesday but police tape was placed around the perimeter and police have been keeping watch since.

Firefighters worked for almost two hours to extinguish the blaze. Picture: Tracy Bell

A fire investigator is expected to arrive by 9am to begin the process of determining whether the fire is suspicious.

In Hervey Bay, firefighters were also called to a house fire on Boat Harbour Drive, Urangan.

Two crews attended about 9.30pm and were able to extinguish the blaze before it caused serious damage.

The Chronicle understands an electrical fault may have sparked the fire and it is not being treated as suspicious.

More to come.