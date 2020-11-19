Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services attended the scene. Picture: Bev Lacey
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services attended the scene. Picture: Bev Lacey
News

HOUSE FIRE: Woman and kids escape blaze

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
19th Nov 2020 7:45 AM | Updated: 8:04 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A HOUSE in Central West Queensland has been destroyed following a devastating fire late last night.

Emergency services were called to reports of a house fire on Crane St in Longreach at 11.10pm.

Three fire crews arrived on scene at 11.15pm and observed the house was "well alight".

Crews entered through the front door and noted there was "severe damage" to the house.

The fire was extinguished by 12.53am.

All occupants, believed to be a woman and a few children, were outside the house when emergency services arrived.

The occupants were uninjured and did not require hospitalisation.

According to a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman, the fire was non-suspicious, and the house was destroyed.

editors picks house fire longreach
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        QLD could open to Victoria before NSW

        Premium Content QLD could open to Victoria before NSW

        News Queensland could open its border to Victoria a week earlier than NSW, but all eyes remain on South Australia as it battles a coronavirus outbreak

        FAST TRACK: Plan for $900K+ Stanthorpe water meters greenlit

        Premium Content FAST TRACK: Plan for $900K+ Stanthorpe water meters greenlit

        Council News A $1.9M drag racing precinct is another major project set to benefit the region.

        ‘Terrifying’: Neighbour steps up as fire guts house

        Premium Content ‘Terrifying’: Neighbour steps up as fire guts house

        News The scorched Stanthorpe property has been declared a crime scene as investigations...

        IN PHOTOS: Firefighters battle vicious Stanthorpe blaze

        Premium Content IN PHOTOS: Firefighters battle vicious Stanthorpe blaze

        News EXCLUSIVE: One reader and resident’s images reveal fire crews’ desperate efforts to...