Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

House fire murder accused fronts Toowoomba court

Peter Hardwick
, peter.hardwick@thechronicle.com.au
17th Dec 2019 9:00 AM | Updated: 2:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 29-YEAR-OLD Toowoomba man charged with murder arising from the death of a man found after a house fire in the city Sunday night has been remanded in custody.

Phillip Alastair Harris appeared briefly in Toowoomba Magistrates Court when he was formally charged with murder, arson, misconduct with a corpse by interfering, serious animal cruelty, and entering a dwelling and committing an indictable offence and one count of serious assault of police who claim he head butted a policeman when arrested.

 

 

Because the Magistrates Court has no jurisdiction to grant bail to a defendant charged with murder, no application for bail was made.

The Supreme Court is the only court with jurisdiction to grant bail on a charge of murder.

Harris was not required to enter any pleas to the charges which arise from the discovery of the remains of 63-year-old Peter John Weaver inside a burnt-out Rivett St home in South Toowoomba Sunday evening.

Officers searching the home also found the remains of a dog.

He sat in the dock dressed in watch house-issued greens and expressionless as he was formally charged.

Harris' defence lawyer Joe McConnell, of MacDonald Law, told the court he would be seeking a full brief of evidence from police.

Magistrate Graham Lee remanded Harris in custody and adjourned the case for mention back in the same court on February 18.

Harris is not required to appear for that mention.

More Stories

Show More
court murder phillip alastair harris toowomba crime violence
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Classic way to spend Boxing Day

        premium_icon Classic way to spend Boxing Day

        News Get in now if you’d like to be part of this popular event because places are filling up quickly.

        Olympics will put our region in the spotlight

        premium_icon Olympics will put our region in the spotlight

        News Olympics would put the regions on the map, says tourism boss.

        SDRC approves plan to truck water to Gold Coast

        premium_icon SDRC approves plan to truck water to Gold Coast

        News “IRONIC” decision will see water extracted seven days a week in worst drought in...

        Games to ‘fast track’ roads and railways

        premium_icon Games to ‘fast track’ roads and railways

        News How the Olympics will supercharge roads and rail projects