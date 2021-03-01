Menu
ON SCENE: Emergency services were called to the Granite Belt house fire overnight. Picture: Alistair Brightman / News Regional Media
News

House fire breaks out at Eukey overnight

Jessica Paul
1st Mar 2021 8:45 AM
An investigation has been launched into the cause of a Granite Belt house fire overnight.

Emergency services were called to the scene at a house on Belford Rd, Eukey at 6.53pm on Sunday.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews found a fire about 0.5m in length at the base of a wall in the house’s bathroom.

Firefighters made quick work of the small blaze, with the scene cleared by about 7.50pm.

The QFES spokeswoman said the cause of the fire remained unclear, with an investigation team now tasked with determining its source.

Police and paramedics were also on standby at the scene, but no injuries were reported.

