Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
File picture.
File picture.
News

House destroyed by fire after food left on stove

by Isabella Magee
13th Jan 2020 5:43 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A HOUSE north west of Toowoomba was destroyed after a kitchen mishap sent the building up in flames on Sunday night.

It took firies over an hour to put out a Kilbirnie home blaze after a small cooking fire got out of hand, burning the home to the ground at about 8.24pm last night.

Multiple crews brought two fire trucks, a rural water tanker and two rural medium trucks to put out the flames, working until about 9.36pm.

Ambulance and police also attended to the incident.

It's believed food left on the stove was the original source of the quickly-spread fire.

No one required medical attention.

editors picks fire house fire toowoomba

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council to consider submissions at upcoming meeting

        premium_icon Council to consider submissions at upcoming meeting

        News SDRC will review and consider recovery and resilience projects at a Special Council Meeting on Tuesday.

        Bushfire recovery within reach as SDRC plans for $1M fund

        premium_icon Bushfire recovery within reach as SDRC plans for $1M fund

        News SOUTHERN Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie reveals how federal fund will support locals.

        The road to recovery has only just begun

        premium_icon The road to recovery has only just begun

        News The rebuilding starts to recovers from devastating bushfires

        Police warn residents after attempted robberies

        premium_icon Police warn residents after attempted robberies

        News Police are warning people to secure their properties after two attempted robberies...