Six crews were on the scene of a house fire this morning.
House collapses as firefighters try to extinguish inferno

Matthew Newton
13th Jul 2020 11:02 AM
A HOME in Millmerran Downs has been totally destroyed by fire this morning.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said six crews were currently at the scene of the blaze at Gardenia Cr in Millmerran Downs.

Crews arrived at 10.20am to find the rural home and a nearby car fully engulfed in flame.

The spokeswoman said the home collapsed as firefighters went into action.

"All person are accounted for and Queensland Police Service and Queensland Ambulance Service are on scene," she said.

Firefighters are still trying to extinguish the fire.

