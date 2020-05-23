‘Hours and hours and hours’ of CCTV delay murder trial

Man is alleged to have stabbed a father-of-five to death as he walked home with his adult son from a night at the pub.

THE murder trial of a man accused of stabbing a father-of-five in a Woodridge park has been delayed by "hours and hours and hours" of CCTV footage and the recent disclosure of three new binders of evidence.

Benjamin Suttie, 37, died at the Princess Alexandra Hospital overnight on August 21, 2018, three days after being stabbed in the neck at Prince Park during an altercation with a group which allegedly included Woodridge man Harley David Wegener, 31.

Mr Suttie, 37, was stabbed at about 11pm Saturday night as he walked home with friends and family after an evening at the Logan Digger's Club.

Mr Suttie, his adult son and two others were walking along Ewing Rd when they were confronted by a group of people in Prince Park.

Murdered father-of-five Benjamin Suttie, who died after being stabbed in the neck at a Woodridge park in August 2018.

Wegener was charged with murder, possessing a knife and going armed so as to cause fear.

Speaking after Mr Suttie's death, Logan Detective Inspector Tod Reid said that two "small children" also witness the "horrendous" stabbing.

Today, Beenleigh Magistrates Court heard there were "hours and hours and hours" of CCTV footage relating to Wegener's activities in the lead-up to the alleged murder which defence has to sift through.

Defence lawyer Ashley Ulyatt told the court in addition to the audio and video, she had also received three new binders of police evidence against her client.

"We now have to reconcile that with the material we've already received," she said.

The court heard that issues of disclosure in the mammoth case, which is now onto its 13th mention at Beenleigh Magistrates Court, were "only resolving now".

Wegener's charges have been adjourned to June 26. He is yet to enter a plea.

There was no application for bail.

