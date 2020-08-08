HOT PROPERTY: 10 Granite Belt listings not to miss

HOT LISTINGS: From the region’s five most affordable homes to those tipping the top end of the scale, here are 10 homes you don’t want to miss.

THE Granite Belt’s housing market is booming, with real estate agents noting a rise in the demand for regional properties.

Data released by realestate.com.au suggests the median house price within the 4380 postcode is $360,000 for a four-bedroom property, with three-bedroom homes averaging $238,000.

While affordable properties are available on the Granite Belt, others have nudged closer to the millions, with one property listed at a whopping $2 million.

From affordable houses to those worth dreaming about, here are the region’s five most affordable properties and five houses on the higher end of the market.

35 Barawell St, Wallangarra.

35 Barawell St, Wallangarra

$145,000

This two-bedroom, one-bathroom home is the perfect property ready to move in to.

Recently renovated, the home features a wood fire place with oak mantle, new bathrooms and a spacious open plan living.

23 Stanton St, Stanthorpe.

23 Stanton St, Stanthorpe

$165,000

A smaller two-bedroom home, this fully brick home is a renovators’ dream.

Described as the “perfect first home”, the property has plenty of potential, with an open plan kitchen, living and dining set up.

98 Lock St, Stanthorpe.

98 Lock St, Stanthorpe

$165,000

Moving to the Granite Belt or looking to secure your first home? This three-bedroom house may be for you.

Conveniently located close to the heart of town, the home is ready to move into or renovate slowly.

U1/ 38 Short St, Stanthorpe.

1/38 Short St, Stanthorpe

$170,000

If maintenance and gardening aren’t your strong suits, this unit might be the home for you.

A two-bedroom, one-bathroom home, close to Stanthorpe’s main street, this unit boasts an open plan living, and large bedrooms.

5 Micale Lane, Glen Aplin.

5 Micale Lane, Glen Aplin

$185,000

This timber cladded home is situated in the heart of Glen Aplin and in prime location to the region’s finest wineries.

A two-bedroom house, the property features built in wardrobes and well looked after bathroom.

If you’re most interested in looking something a little over budget, these next five properties are for you.

41 Caulley Ln, The Summit.

41 Caulley Ln, The Summit

$942,000

This modern, open plan living home is perfect for someone looking to start a bed and breakfast.

The five-bedroom, five-bathroom home on 3.45 hectares is located in the heart of The Summit, between Stanthorpe and Warwick.

233 Eukey Rd, Stanthorpe.

233 Eukey Rd, Stanthorpe

$1.1 million

Unparalleled views of the Granite Belt countryside, this three-bedroom home is said to “impress even those with the highest of standards”.

A sleek and modern finish, the main home features polished concrete floors and floor to ceiling windows, giving a seamless transition between inside and out.

Listed with a two-bedroom guesthouse as well, the adjoining residence is the perfect place to relax and unwind after a long week.

12-14 Beverley Rd, Severnlea.

12-14 Beverley Rd, Severnlea

$1.2 million

Just 10 minutes from Stanthorpe’s business district, this four-bedroom home on 10.5 hectares is perfect for those looking for a country switch.

Those passionate about wine and wine making may be intrigued, with two acres under a long-established vineyard boasting both table and wine varieties.

113 Matthews Ln, The Summit.

113 Matthews Lane, The Summit

$1.6 million

A residence and business opportunity, what more could you want!

This four-bedroom home in The Summit on 1.39 hectares boasts four, fully operational sheds including four cold storage rooms.

An older main residence, the fully bricked home has an open living room and large bedrooms.

225 Quirks Rd, Amiens.

225 Quirks Rd, Amiens

$2 million

Hitting the market at a whopping $2 million, this seven-bedroom home is situated on 73.65 hectares.

This property is perfect for those looking to get into growing, offering a good income from apples, pears, apricots and stone fruit.

With the equipment built in, and ready to go, the business opportunity is awaiting it’s next life.