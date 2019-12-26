Hot or not: Top celeb moments of 2019

FROM the engagement of Australia's favourite daughter to the never-ending airport saga of Queensland's very own twin pop stars - here are some of this year's most memorable moments.

What was hot

Bindi Irwin's wedding: She is Australia's favourite daughter, growing up in the public eye thanks to her late father Steve Irwin. When Bindi announced that on her birthday in July she said "yes" to her long-time boyfriend, Chandler Powell's proposal, the whole nation felt proud. Taking to her social media account, Bindi wrote, "Chandler, close to 6 years ago I fell in love with you and every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure and true happiness. I'm so looking forward to spending our forever together as your wife. Here's to a lifetime of friendship, purpose and unconditional love." Since July, Australia has watched as Bindi "said yes to the dress" and confirmed her younger brother Robert, who recently celebrated his sweet 16th, will walk her down the aisle when she gets married next year.

Bluey has proved an international hit.

Bluey: Created in a Fortitude Valley studio, a story about a Blue Heeler pup called Bluey and her family received international recognition - being nominated for an Emmy. Bluey was created by Joe Brumm with Queensland production group Ludo Studios. Support came from Screen Australia and Screen Queensland. The Logie-award-winning animated TV series went on to have books published and plush toys sold after being nominated in the final four for the Kids: Preschool section of the International Emmy Awards Kids.

Kate Miller-Heidke represents Australia at Eurovision.

Eurovision: Brisbane singer Kate Miller-Heidke stole our hearts as she represented Australia at Eurovision this year. While she may not have won, she pulled off a stunning performance with her song Zero Gravity. Miller-Heidke was chosen to represent Australia at the first ever Australia Decides selection show staged by SBS in February. Out of 40 competitors, Miller-Heidke finished in ninth place at the singing Olympics in Tel Aviv. Her song Zero Gravity was inspired by her recovery from a two-year battle with post natal depression after the birth of her son Ernie in 2016.

Toni Watson aka Tones & I

Tones & I: The artist formerly known as Toni Watson took the world by storm after releasing her first music at the start of the year. In the space of a few months, her song Dance Monkey topped charts across the world and she became the longest-running number one in the ARIA chart history, beating the previous record held by Ed Sheeran. This year she took home the most ARIA Awards ever - claiming four wins for Best Pop Release, Best Female Artist, Breakthrough Artist and Best independent Release. She won four awards out of the six she was nominated for. She's come a long was since busking on the streets of Byron Bay.

New shows: Perhaps something of a happy surprise for television, Ten's The Masked Singer was a ratings smash success. End of year ratings show it was the networks top entertainment show, raking up to 1,439,000 viewers for it's finale - where Queensland artist Cody Simpson was revealed as the robot. Network 10 chief content officer Beverley McGarvey said the "absolutely bonkers show about celebrities singing in costume" was the biggest launch on Ten in four years. Meanwhile, Nine's family-friendly reality TV show Lego Masters was also a success, pulling in 1.377 million viewers across the five city metros in the first episode. Twitter praised the network for having a reality show that doesn't rely on salacious drama, like ratings juggernaut Married at First Sight.

Queensland’s Bachelorette, Angie Kent

Angie Kent: Queensland girl Angie Kent made us all proud on this year's The Bachelorette, and ratings proved she was a fan favourite. About 829,000 metro viewers watched on as Kent chose Carlin Sterritt over Timm Hanly. Kent was well received by the audience thanks to her bubbly nature.

Margot Robbie: Gold Coast superstar Margot Robbie made us proud once again with her record-breaking double nomination at the AACTA International Awards. She was nominated twice in the same category for best supporting actor for her roles in both Once Upon A Time in Hollywood and Bombshell.

What was not

Channel 7 axes local shows: In what was dubbed "a huge loss for local tourism and television". After 20 years on air, Channel 7 axed three local series sparking outrage across the state by fans. In November, Channel 7 axed Creek to Coast, Queensland Weekender and The Great Day Out, after two decades on air, announcing the shows will cease production at the end of 2019 in a bid to better resource new prime-time national shows in 2020 including Big Brother and Farmer Wants a Wife. The presenters of the shows revealed their devastation, with Laurel Edwards, who had been with The Great Day Out for 22 years claiming she found out via a text from a friend of a friend.

The Veronicas’ Qantas stoush dragged on and on.

Veronicas vs Qantas: This story never seemed to end, and became worse and worse as time went on. Qantas was mired in controversy after airline staff clashed with celebrities including The Veronicas' Jess and Lisa Origliasso, and in a separate incident - Black Eyed Peas star will.i.am. In September, the Brisbane twin sisters were escorted off a flight by Sydney police after a stoush with a flight attendant over cabin luggage. The story resulted in the sisters appearing on The Project in what made for a very awkward interview.

Two months later, will.i.am was embroiled in his own dispute with the airline after a mid-air disagreement and he accused staff of racism. The Veronicas claimed the same flight attendant from their dispute fought with will.i.am, however Qantas dismissed the claims as "utterly untrue" and urged will.i.am to retract his racism claims.

Tay Tay pulled a swift exit from the Melbourne Cup.

Swift pulls out of Melbourne Cup: It seemed too good to be true when news came out pop sensation Taylor Swift would perform for the Melbourne Cup - and it seemed it was. The US megastar backed out of the gig just a week after it was announced to diehard fans and racing lovers alike. The Lover singer, who was this month crowned Artist of the Decade, received huge backlash from her fans and animal rights activists. She pulled out a week later due to scheduling changes.

The Game of Thrones finale proved a letdown for many.

Game of Thrones finale: The finale of Game of Thrones was so unpopular that a group of nearly two million fans signed a change.org petition to have it remade. After eight years of jaw-dropping moments, goosebumps and tears - the end of the fantasy epic didn't meet the mark. Many media reviewers believed the creators of the show rushed to a conclusion that wasn't earned with cracks in the storyline.

Tom Gleeson proved a controversial Gold Logie winner.

Tom Gleeson at Logies: Winning the TV Week Gold Logie from launching a tongue-in-cheek smear campaign against his rivals, Tom Gleeson's winning speech was sure to rub people up the wrong way. Several stars, including Tracey Grimshaw, Amanda Keller and Waleed Aly, criticised the Hard Quiz host for mocking the award. During his acceptance speech Gleeson said during his speech the TV industry needs to "lighten the f*** up." The Living Room host, Keller, blasted Gleeson saying while she appreciated his Gold Logie campaign was a "joke", she said the comments he made in the aftermath had left her "upset". "It gave everyone permission to say, 'yeah, you're all up yourself, it is a big joke'. It wasn't a joke to me. I don't know why in TV we're embarrassed to be proud of our work."

The Today Show: Will the drama at the Today Show continue into 2020? Having started the year as the beleaguered breakfast shows first female double header, Deb Knight and Georgie Gardner were shown the door as Nine sensationally opted to bring back Karl Stefanovic as ratings plundered. The Today Show will have a facelift in 2020, with Stefanovic back on air co-hosting alongside Allison Langdon from next month.

Kevin Rudd handball: Former prime minister of Australia Kevin Rudd claimed himself to be the "king of handball" issued a warning to any would be handball opponents, telling them to "get ready to die". In a bizarre video posted online, the two-time former prime minister makes reference to a viral video which depicted him playing handball against students in Brisbane. Despite being heavily mocked, Rudd didn't deter. He finally put his skills on show after dropping into Hit 105 for a handball championship against primary school children.