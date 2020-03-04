‘Hot’ grandma’s six-pack turns heads

Melbourne personal trainer and grandmother Lesley Maxwell, 63, stuns with an Instagram snap showing off her ripped physique. Picture: Instagram/ lesleymaxwell.fitness

One scroll through Lesley Maxwell's Instagram page is enough to make you regret every gym session you ever missed.

The 63-year-old from Melbourne will be the first to tell you how important it is to look to maintain an active lifestyle and fuel your body with nutrient-dense food.

She is the epitome of "age is just a number". In fact, she has been known to give her granddaughter Tia Christofi, 18, a run for her money when hitting the gym.

The pair made headlines last year after a video of them working out in matching sport's attire, went viral.

Tia's 144,000 followers went wild for the pair's joint video, garnering comments like "The coolest grandma I've ever seen" and "Is grandma single?"

Since then Lesley's social media has blown up with fans stunned at her impressive, strong physique every time she posts a photo.

On Tuesday, she took to her Instagram page to share a motivational snap.

Wearing a red sports bra and white tights, it was hard not to notice the fit nan's extremely toned arms and ripped stomach.

"It was lovely squeezing in my own training tonight after I'd finished my PT sessions," she captioned the image.

"Sometimes the hardest part of training is turning up at the gym. I'm so lucky to be doing what I love."

Many of her followers inundated the post with comments saying how "strong" and "amazing" she looked.

"Wonderfully beautiful and athletic!" one follower wrote.

"Looking hot, Lady!" a second said.

"You are looking beautiful, Lesley," a third commented.

Lesley, who is a full-time fitness professional, puts her ageless looks down to her gruelling fitness regimen, which sees her working out for an hour five times a week.

You will find her mainly doing weights from doing dead lifts, squats to chest presses.

The former makeup artist didn't start working out until she hit 48, winning her first figure competition just a year later.

She had made the switch from the beauty industry into fitness and hasn't looked back since having won almost 30 titles for her impressive physique.

"I had always had a keen interest in fitness and health and I was determined to find a way to nourish my body to look and feel younger," she recently told Jam Press.

"I used to love being strong and winning bets with boys that I could lift more than them.

"My mum used to tell me 'boys don't like girls with muscles' - but I know they did!"

Lesley, who split from her ex-husband who was 13 years her junior, said if people want to "create a younger-looking body" then it's all about weight training "as it can really lift and tone bums and arms better".

Lesley claims she is happier and healthier than ever before, with an equally satisfying love life.

"I'm always approached by younger men, I feel ageless so it works," she told Jam Press last year.

"I'm much happier and confident in myself now than when I was younger, especially since I have made many friends through the gym and competing."