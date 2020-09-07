Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Health

Hospital ‘pressure’ as four staff positive, 220 in quarantine

Paige Ashby
by and Paige Ashby, Hayden Johnson, Isabella Magee
7th Sep 2020 7:33 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

More than 220 staff at Ipswich Hospital are today in COVID quarantine after a fourth healthcare worker yesterday tested positive to coronavirus.

The 32-year-old female nurse is a close contact of a known case, with authorities now conducting contact tracing.

 

Ipswich Hospital has recorded three cases of COVID-19 among staff.
Ipswich Hospital has recorded three cases of COVID-19 among staff.

 

"A number of appointments scheduled for this week at Ipswich Hospital will either be relocated to other services or rescheduled," Deputy Premier Steven Miles said yesterday.

"I would apologise to those patients whose appointments will be disrupted but also explain that the reason we are doing that is to keep them safe and keep our hospital staff safe."

The Ipswich Hospital cluster now stands at 33 cases.

Queensland's Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said the nurse's health and safety precautions had "been excellent".

Dr Jeannette Young says the Ipswich Hospital is under some pressure after 220 staff were forced into COVID quarantine. Picture: Steve Pohlner
Dr Jeannette Young says the Ipswich Hospital is under some pressure after 220 staff were forced into COVID quarantine. Picture: Steve Pohlner

She said as a result of more than 200 staff being sent into quarantine, there would be some changes to hospital appointments. Dr Young said the hospital was under some pressure.

"If there's a change to their care that's needed, they need to be referred to another facility for an operation for instance, they will get a phone call.

 

Originally published as Hospital 'pressure' as four staff positive, 220 in quarantine

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health ipswich queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Warwick boarder’s joy at chance to get back to sick mum

        Premium Content Warwick boarder’s joy at chance to get back to sick mum

        Community ‘The prospect of not being able to see her when she needs me the most has made me even more desperate to get home’

        Popular musician found after missing ordeal

        Premium Content Popular musician found after missing ordeal

        News The Glen Aplin man walked out of bushland and knocked on a door for help after an...

        Pledge to start iconic summer sport

        Premium Content Pledge to start iconic summer sport

        Sport Cricket is set to return to the Granite Belt this summer, but players may be forced...

        ‘Stop the insanity’: Pressure mounts on QLD over border

        Premium Content ‘Stop the insanity’: Pressure mounts on QLD over border

        Business Scott Morrison will unveil a national hotspot definition