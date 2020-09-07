Hospital ‘pressure’ as four staff positive, 220 in quarantine

More than 220 staff at Ipswich Hospital are today in COVID quarantine after a fourth healthcare worker yesterday tested positive to coronavirus.

The 32-year-old female nurse is a close contact of a known case, with authorities now conducting contact tracing.

Ipswich Hospital has recorded three cases of COVID-19 among staff.

"A number of appointments scheduled for this week at Ipswich Hospital will either be relocated to other services or rescheduled," Deputy Premier Steven Miles said yesterday.

"I would apologise to those patients whose appointments will be disrupted but also explain that the reason we are doing that is to keep them safe and keep our hospital staff safe."

The Ipswich Hospital cluster now stands at 33 cases.

Queensland's Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said the nurse's health and safety precautions had "been excellent".

She said as a result of more than 200 staff being sent into quarantine, there would be some changes to hospital appointments. Dr Young said the hospital was under some pressure.

"If there's a change to their care that's needed, they need to be referred to another facility for an operation for instance, they will get a phone call.

