Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
St Stephens Hervey Bay closing to visitors
St Stephens Hervey Bay closing to visitors
News

Private hospital shuts down to keep patients safe

BRENDAN BOWERS
27th Mar 2020 7:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FRASER COAST hospital will close their doors to visitors from 11.59pm Friday 27 March to keep patients and staff safe.

St Stephen's Private Hospital Hervey Bay  announced that from 11.59 pm Friday 27 March St Stephen's will be closed to visitors. 

Only pre-approved, prearranged visitors will be allowed in the hospital.

These include one parent per paediatric patient, one carer per patient as appropriate (dementia, patients with disabilities etc), palliative care visitors, discharge planning by appointment, patients with appointments with specialists will be allowed entry, outpatient appointments for I-MED (eg X-ray and MRI) and Sullivan Nicolaides.

In a statement on their website the hospital said if you fall into the above categories and they have your next of kin details you do not need to call ahead for pre-approval.

The collection of patient belongings (i.e. clothes for washing) can be co-ordinated through the Ward and be available to pick up from the Main Entrance.

The delivery of clean clothes or a care pack can be made at the Main Entrance to the hospital.

The hospital said they understand this arrangement will cause some distress, however their dedicated teams are doing their best to keep everyone safe and well.

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

coronavirus fraser coast health st stephen's hospital
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Madness’: Medics’ desperate call ahead of poll

        premium_icon ‘Madness’: Medics’ desperate call ahead of poll

        Politics Queensland doctors and nurses are stunned council elections are proceeding amid the coronavirus pandemic – and that schools will be used as polling booths.

        Big call the Premier will need to make next

        premium_icon Big call the Premier will need to make next

        Opinion Opinion: Time to consider postponing Qld election

        Parents’ next concern as school’s out, maybe for winter

        premium_icon Parents’ next concern as school’s out, maybe for winter

        Education Coronavirus Qld: Parents stress over what school closures mean

        Coronavirus Queensland: Latest updates, school closures

        Coronavirus Queensland: Latest updates, school closures

        Health Virus cases surge, schools to shut to students, tribute to victim