HORSEPOWER HUB: Event to boost Warwick reputation

ROLLING THROUGH: A recent rise in vintage car clubs driving through would also benefit from the new tourism initiative.

LOCATED two hours away from Brisbane with a bevy of first-class motorist facilities, Warwick should be the premier spot for car and motorcycle enthusiasts alike.

But business experts fear simple oversights are leaving the region in the dust.

That’s why Warwick Chamber of Commerce is teaming up with the automotive industry to collaborate on making the horsepower capital “exceptional”.

COC president Tracy Dobie said a networking session scheduled for next Tuesday was the “first stage” in a plan to make Warwick travel a breeze.

“The key point is to get people onto our website and have a hub ready that shows who’s open each weekend,” she said.

“I’m very pleased that in my time in council, we were instrumental in getting seven-day trading.

“It is important for shops to be open, and visitors from the city have an expectation shops will be open when they want to buy something.

“I know particularly motor vehicle users sometimes find it difficult to get the parts they need or repairs to get them back on the road.”

Mrs Dobie hoped a roster between automotive businesses would ensure tourism could power in and out seamlessly.

She also noted the burgeoning motorist tourist dollar shouldn’t be overlooked by business owners.

“Warwick is known as the horsepower capital and that’s in a number of aspects, but generally the four-legged variety. But cars, motorcycles, they’re now a big thing,” she said.

“They’re just about booked 365 days a year at Morgan Park.

“You talk to accommodation providers and we do get a lot of business from Morgan Park.

“More and more people are looking to drive out from Brisbane. It’s the ideal day trip spot, but we have to make sure they can access our services.”

If you would like your say, head to the Warwick’s Horsepower Hub networking dinner at the Condamine Sports Club on November 10, from 6—9pm.

RSVP a spot by emailing secretary@warwickqld.com.au