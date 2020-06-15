Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Video from Wenling appears to show the truck airborne following the explosion. Picture: The People's Daily
Video from Wenling appears to show the truck airborne following the explosion. Picture: The People's Daily
News

Horror truck inferno kills 19

15th Jun 2020 8:54 AM

Nineteen people have died and almost 200 were injured when a tanker carrying liquefied gas exploded on a road in China.

Images from the scene show extensive damage to buildings including rows of shops with their facades blow out.

The truck was travelling through Zheijiang province in south east China on Saturday when the incident happened. About 4.45pm the vehicle exploded on a highway close to the city of Wenling.

The truck was propelled into the air by the force of the initial explosion with a second occurring as it landed on a factory building. One dramatic video, posted online by Chinese government newspaper The People's Daily, showed what appeared to be the truck hurtling through the sky.

Video from Wenling appears to show the truck airborne following the explosion. Picture: The People's Daily
Video from Wenling appears to show the truck airborne following the explosion. Picture: The People's Daily

 

A view of the damaged buildings in the aftermath of a tanker truck explosion. Picture: Huang Zongzhi/Xinhua via AP
A view of the damaged buildings in the aftermath of a tanker truck explosion. Picture: Huang Zongzhi/Xinhua via AP

At least 189 people were injured alongside the 19 deaths. Wenling's deputy mayor, Zhu Minglian was reported as saying that more than 2600 rescue workers were deployed to the site, and efforts were still under way to recover survivors.

 

 

Local media outlets have said the company that owned the vehicle had been penalised 11 times over health and safety failures.

Originally published as Horror truck inferno kills 19

Firefighters work at the site of buildings damaged after a tanker truck explosion on a highway in Wenling, China. Picture: Wang Junlu/Xinhua via AP
Firefighters work at the site of buildings damaged after a tanker truck explosion on a highway in Wenling, China. Picture: Wang Junlu/Xinhua via AP

More Stories

accident china crash editors picks truck explosion

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Border reopening welcome news for Southern Downs tourism

        premium_icon Border reopening welcome news for Southern Downs tourism

        News The planned reopening date will ease uncertainty for business after months of running at a loss.

        THE GOOD NEWS: Five feel-good stories you may have missed

        premium_icon THE GOOD NEWS: Five feel-good stories you may have missed

        News Community news is alive and well with these stories of the local heroes and helping...

        Hunt for CEO rumbles on with national firm brought on board

        premium_icon Hunt for CEO rumbles on with national firm brought on board

        News Mayor and Deputy Mayor to work with national firm to find a new Southern Downs...

        NBN to miss June deadline - CHECK YOUR SUBURB HERE!

        premium_icon NBN to miss June deadline - CHECK YOUR SUBURB HERE!

        Technology Some homes and business could be waiting until 2022 for NBN