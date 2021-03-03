Menu
Horror truck crash leaves motorist fighting for life

by Cormac Pearson
3rd Mar 2021 12:00 PM
One person is in a critical condition after a serious four-vehicle crash involving a truck in Brisbane's east.

Emergency services are on scene on Lytton Road and Creek Road in Murrarie that happened on 10:47am Wednesday evening.

Paramedics are treating one person in a critical condition.

They are also treating a man in a stable condition with head and chest injuries while the other patient appears to be uninjured.

Lytton Rd closed in both directions with police warning of extensive delays.

Originally published as Horror Brisbane truck crash leaves motorist fighting for life

