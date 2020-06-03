Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Horror as man allegedly eats grandma

3rd Jun 2020 3:17 PM

 

A California man has been arrested after horrified officers allegedly caught him eating his own grandmother.

Police said Dwayne Wallick, 37, was discovered at about 2pm on Monday straddling his 90-year-old grandma, Ruby Wallick, and "digging into her flesh" in Richmond after they were called to the home for a disturbance.

They had received reports a man was standing over a woman's body covered in blood.

Officers said when they entered the home, they ordered Mr Wallick to stop what he was doing, but he continued to attack the dead woman.

 

A man was allegedly eating his grandma.
A man was allegedly eating his grandma.

Mr Wallick was subdued by police with a taser before he was arrested on suspicion of murder.

A physical altercation was required to handcuff him.

Ms Wallick was said to have "missing pieces of flesh" when paramedics arrived and she was declared dead at the scene.

Her grandson was admitted to hospital for treatment of some injuries.

Police said it was unclear if the woman was killed before they found her grandson allegedly eating her.

They are investigating whether drug use played a role.

Originally published as Horror as man allegedly eats grandma

More Stories

california cannibalism crime offbeat us crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Camping has never looked so good

        premium_icon Camping has never looked so good

        News Tourism operators across the region are rushed off their feet, blown away by the high demand of visitors.

        Faces of Qld’s horror road toll… here are their stories

        premium_icon Faces of Qld’s horror road toll… here are their stories

        News Some of the almost 100 people killed on Queensland roads in 2020

        Littleproud labels supermarket’s milk range a ’pitiful offering’

        premium_icon Littleproud labels supermarket’s milk range a ’pitiful...

        News ‘We just need fair prices for dairy farmers,’ frustrated agricultural minister...

        Who will get $25k homebuyers handout

        Who will get $25k homebuyers handout

        Property Families with a combined income of less than $200,000 are winners