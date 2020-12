A MAN has been seriously injured after he was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross a road at Booval this afternoon.

It is understood the incident unfolded just after 3pm as he crossed Glebe Rd and Easton St.

Queensland Police and Ambulance attended the scene around 3.20pm.

The man was later transported to Ipswich Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The driver remained on scene to assist with police enquiries.