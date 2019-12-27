Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Horrific assault on prison officer at major jail

by Thomas Chamberlin
27th Dec 2019 5:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

HOT water has been thrown in the face of an officer at Arthur Gorrie jail in a major security incident.

The Courier-Mail understands the assault happened at the state's remand centre yesterday when the officer gave the prisoner access to his cell.

The jail is still privately run but the State Government has announced it will take back control after concerns were raised about safety.

A spokesman for the GEO Group, which operates the jail, confirmed hot water was thrown in the face of the officer during an altercation with a prisoner yesterday.

The Arthur Gorrie Correctional Centre at Wacol.
The Arthur Gorrie Correctional Centre at Wacol.

"The officer was taken to hospital for treatment for an eye injury," he said.

"The prisoner was segregated.

"The incident is being investigated by prison authorities."

More Stories

Show More
arthur gorrie correctional centre assault editors picks jail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drunk dad on way to daycare one of charges at holiday start

        premium_icon Drunk dad on way to daycare one of charges at holiday start

        News ONE Stanthorpe dad was pulled over for drink-driving on his way to pick up kids from daycare.

        IN REVIEW: 2019’s biggest crime news

        premium_icon IN REVIEW: 2019’s biggest crime news

        News SEE which unmissable Southern Downs crime events made our top ten this year.

        New addition welcomed in time for school holidays

        premium_icon New addition welcomed in time for school holidays

        News The Kent Saddlery has welcomed a new addition to the family.

        Kind-hearted Irish send $110k in donations to drought town

        premium_icon Kind-hearted Irish send $110k in donations to drought town

        Environment Kieran O'Brien and Richard and Louise Linehan dig deep for drought.