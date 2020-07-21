Menu
Jamie Herd pleaded guilty in Caloundra Magistrates Court to wilfully making unnecessary noise or smoke.
Hoon cops $1300 COVID fine on mission to do skids

lucy rutherford
21st Jul 2020 8:00 PM | Updated: 8:58 PM
A hoon who breached COVID-19 travel restrictions for the sole purpose of doing burnouts has vowed to change his ways.

Jamie Herd, 21, pleaded guilty in Caloundra Magistrates Court on Monday to wilfully making unnecessary noise or smoke.

Police prosecutor Phillip Stephens told the court police were on the lookout for drivers not abiding by necessary travel restrictions at 9.10pm on April 7.

"Police observed a sedan on the side of the road and a male person standing next to it," he said.

"As police pulled in behind the sedan they observed the vehicle off the road facing the wrong direction."

The court heard that Herd, who was the driver of the car, told police he ran off the road after going too fast and doing a burnout.

"He admitted he had changed his street tyres to older tyres to do burnouts," Sgt Stephens said.

Herd told police he had driven from Kallangur to Bells Creek Rd for the sole purpose of doing burnouts.

The court heard Herd was also issued with a COVID-19 infringement notice for breaching restrictions and his car was impounded.

Herd, who represented himself in court, said "it was probably not the right thing to do".

Magistrate Stephanie Tonkin said it was a very expensive burnout after hearing the COVID-19 fine was $1300.

"You've been busy during your driving career, trashing your licence pretty much," she said.

Ms Tonkin had stern words for Herd, saying "petrol heads" could head to the track if they wanted to do burnouts.

"You need to be a really boring driver who drives nice and steadily, adhering to the speed limit and behave yourself," she said.

"No one appreciates a hooning ratbag coming into their community."

The court heard Herd had been previously charged with drink driving.

Herd told the court his girlfriend and his mum were supporting him to change his ways.

"It's been a big learning curve for me and I'm trying to make something more of myself," he said.

Ms Tonkin fined him $500.

