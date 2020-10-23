Menu
A Gladstone mum had been drinking homemade vodka before she was caught drink-driving.
Crime

Homemade vodka brings drink-driving mum unstuck

23rd Oct 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:40 AM
DANIELLE Kathleen Jensen was shocked she was still over the legal driving limit the day after she'd been drinking homemade vodka.

She was pulled over on September 30 at Boyne Island following a trip to the beach with her kids.

Jensen had a strong smell of liquor and returned a positive reading for drink-driving.

The 40-year-old told police she had been drinking homemade vodka between 4pm and 9.30pm the night before but was unsure how much she drank.

She returned a blood alcohol concentration of 0.076.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield told Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday Jensen had "no inkling" she would be over the legal limit.

She said this was a morning after offence through a miscalculation.

Jensen pleaded guilty to drink-driving and was fined $700 and disqualified from driving for one month.

