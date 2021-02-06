Home delivery service brings library to residents’ door

Residents across the Southern Downs can now have dozens of library resources delivered free and directly to their door.

With Southern Downs Libraries’ regular mobile service still suspended under COVID-19 restrictions, the initiative aims to give all residents easy access to the public facility.

A Southern Downs Regional Council spokeswoman said the libraries were committed to ensuring everyone had equal access to their resources.

“The Southern Downs Libraries experience is so much more than visiting one of our fantastic

facilities,” the spokeswoman said.

“Through our home delivery library service, residents can book items online or over the phone

and our staff will deliver them directly to your door.

“Whether it’s borrowing a book, magazine, puzzle or DVD, no one should miss out on what our libraries have to offer.”

The home service is available across the region and makes regular deliveries to the regional areas previously serviced by the mobile library.

These include Yangan, Swan Creek, Emu Vale, Junabee, Maryvale, Freestone, Gladfield, Leyburn, Wheatvale, Pratten, Karara, Dalveen, and Killarney.

Deliveries are also available in the Warwick, Stanthorpe, and Allora townships and their surrounds.

Housebound Southern Downs residents affected by illness or disability can still access the regular fortnightly homerun service.

Residents must be a Southern Downs Libraries member to access any of their facilities.

