Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Dashcam footage of the moment a prime mover slammed into the back of a ute on the M2.
Dashcam footage of the moment a prime mover slammed into the back of a ute on the M2.
News

‘Holy S**t’: Multi-truck smash captured on film

by Danielle O’Neal
22nd Oct 2020 8:57 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Shocking vision has emerged of the moment a prime mover truck slammed into the back of a ute, sparking another truck crash, on a major motorway.

Police are investigating the crash that occurred on October 19 about 6.40am on the M2 at Drewvale.

The moment a prime mover slammed into the back of a ute on the M2.
The moment a prime mover slammed into the back of a ute on the M2.

Dashcam footage captured by a vehicle in the midst of the chaos shows traffic coming to a quick halt before a prime mover truck slams into static traffic.

A quick-thinking driver of a white Corella attempts to avoid impact by swerving in the emergency lane.

Rear dashcam footage from the same vehicle then shows another truck approaching the carnage attempting to avoid crashing into several vehicles, including a motorcycle, by turning his truck towards the guard rail.


The driver of the vehicle capturing the footage exclaims "wow, holy sh*t" after the first impact.

"Everything is smashed in front and behind me, holy sh*t," he said.

"I don't know about the people behind me, a truck f***ing spun completely around trying to stop from hitting the people behind me."

A second truck crash occurred moments after behind the initial carnage.
A second truck crash occurred moments after behind the initial carnage.

A woman was flown to hospital in a serious condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two other people were hospitalised in a stable condition.

Peak hour traffic was impacted for several hours on Wednesday morning.


Originally published as 'Holy S**t': Multi-truck smash captured on film

More Stories

crash editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        EXPOSED: Stanthorpe’s latest drink/ drug drivers

        Premium Content EXPOSED: Stanthorpe’s latest drink/ drug drivers

        News Your full list of people to be sentenced on drink and drug driving offences this week. SEE THE LIST HERE:

        CRIME WRAP: Stolen car fire sparks police investigation

        Premium Content CRIME WRAP: Stolen car fire sparks police investigation

        News A STOLEN car is at the centre of the Granite Belt fire, which has left police...

        Labor commits to ‘second Bruce Highway’

        Premium Content Labor commits to ‘second Bruce Highway’

        Politics Queensland Election 2020 : Labor commits to ‘second Bruce Highway’

        Mayor gives apology after ‘swearing about’ SDRC councillor

        Premium Content Mayor gives apology after ‘swearing about’ SDRC councillor

        Council News The apology follows a months-long investigation into the incident. DETAILS HERE:...