The Bruce Highway and M1 are both gridlocked in 20km of traffic hell as holiday-makers head to the beaches. Motorists are warned to expect long delays
News

Holiday traffic hell: Major highways slow to a crawl

by Tanya French and Isabella Magee
30th Dec 2019 1:51 PM
Motorists travelling north and south out of Brisbane are facing holiday traffic hell as holiday-makers flock to the beaches on the Gold and Sunshine coasts.

Conditions on the Bruce Highway have slowly started to ease after motorists faced congestion stretching back 20km from North Lakes past Caboolture, which was expected to add 22 minutes to the journey.

It remains slow going, however, along the same stretch, and motorists should still allow extra travel time.

Those headed to the Gold Coast and northern NSW are also in for long delays with M1 traffic also jammed southbound from Nerang to Coolangatta as well as Beenleigh to Oxenford.

The southern M1 delays are expected to add 25 minutes to the journey.

Traffic on the Bruce Highway is at a standstill. Photo Lachie Millard
Traffic on the Bruce Highway is at a standstill. Photo Lachie Millard

Heavy delays from the 'holiday congestion' are expected. Motorists are advised to plan accordingly.

For northbound travellers on the Pacific Motorway, a crash about 1.1-pm at the end of the Loganlea Road on-ramp has blocked the left lane of the motorway at Slacks Creek, with queues forming and delays expected.

Meanwhile, several crashes have added to the dramas.

A crash on the Pacific Motorway southbound near Exit 22 Chatswood Rd in Springwood happened at 11.18am and impacted the already congested motorway.

It took about 20 minutes to clear.

And a multi-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway at Rollingstone has left two people injured this morning.

The incident between two vehicles and a truck happened at 10.27am with emergency services treating two men with minor injuries.

The crash has since been cleared.

MORE NEWS: PRO GOLFER COACH CHARGED OVER TEEN SEX ALLEGATIONS

SILLY SOLLY'S PLANS MAJOR EXPANSION WITH 200 NEW JOBS

