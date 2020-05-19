Holding strong: Gym hopeful of return sooner than expected

Granite Belt Fitness owner Wally Lancaster. The gym is hopeful of reopening on June 12.

GYM-GOERS could be back into their regular routines before they know it with Stanthorpe’s Granite Belt Fitness eyeing a June return.

As the government introduces staged changes to COVID-19 restrictions, personal trainer and Granite Belt Fitness manager Samantha Blaxland is hopeful of reopening the doors from June 12.

Initially she thought they’d be lucky to do so before July, but following government advice, they should be back and operational sooner than expected.

“As soon as the restrictions ease again and the government say we’re allowed to reopen gyms we’ll go from there.

“Once we get the word, we’re going to.”

The 24 hour Railway St gym closed at midday on March 23.

Ms Blaxland says they’ve utilised social media to continue interaction with members.

“I’ve been trying to record workouts for people at home to give them some motivation.

“Showing them workouts they can and can’t do depending on if they have equipment or no equipment at home.

“I just want to keep everyone moving and maintain their interest in health and fitness.”

If they gym gets the go-head on June 12, they’ll be limited to allowing 20 people in at any given time.

“You can submit a COVID-19 safe plan to have more but for our gym, which is not a city gym, 20 should be more than enough,” Ms Blaxland said.

“We still have to have a four square metre rule in place so you still have to abide by the same social distancing as you would anywhere else.

“The owners have ordered wipe stations so people can sanitise the equipment and we’ve got hospital grade disinfectant coming.”

Emma Rose from EmJ Personal Training who runs classes out of the gym has not indicated when she might resume those.

While the closure has been tough, Ms Blaxland said the wait could have been much longer.

“At that point when we closed we thought it could be September or October when we’d be allowed back open so we’re really glad it’ll be a lot sooner so people can get back into it and have a bit more normalcy and routine,” she said.

Stanthorpe Fitness Centre on Talc St and Curves Gym Stanthorpe also remain closed for now.