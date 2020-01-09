Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Woman Dumps Fish in Tank
Offbeat

Hold my fish: Mum dumps pet in deep water

Shayla Bulloch
9th Jan 2020 2:51 PM | Updated: 3:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BIZARRE footage has emerged of a woman dumping an unwanted fish into a tank at a Maroochydore pet store that's left staff baffled.

PETstock Maroochydore employee Hannah Johnson said they noticed an extra fish swimming in one of their tanks and found the answer to their questions when they checked their CCTV.

A woman can be seen acting suspiciously near a fish tank before pulling out a goldfish from a travel mug and putting it into a tank.

She checks to make sure the fish is swimming happily before grabbing an item and heading out of the camera view.

Ms Johnson said the woman was "pacing" up and down the isles before she said goodbye to her fish.

The woman left the store with her two children a short time later.

"Nobody noticed her doing it and we walked past and thought 'where did that come from'?" Ms Johnson said.

She said nothing quite as fishy had happened in their store before.

The fish was now living happily in a private pond and was not for sale.

fishtank goldfish pet shop petstock
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Putting the ‘fun’ in fundraiser

        premium_icon Putting the ‘fun’ in fundraiser

        News Stanthorpe Cricket Association’s only fundraiser for the year is back and better than ever.

        Blinds ensure all weather area

        Blinds ensure all weather area

        News Wine subcommittee improve facilities at showgrounds

        Film society calls out for new members

        Film society calls out for new members

        News Grab your popcorn and take a seat for an action packed year of classic movies.

        100-plus charges laid after huge regional drug bust

        premium_icon 100-plus charges laid after huge regional drug bust

        Crime Thirty people were charged with a range of offences.