Hit the trail: Economy to get jolt from visiting art lovers

Jessica Orreal, watercolour artist Emily Coelli, Kate Staley and Samantha Draheim at Twisted Gum Wines during last year's GBART event.

THE organisers of the Granite Belt Art and Craft Trail had always maintained their positivity that the event would go ahead this year.

This morning, GBART has officially confirmed that hope.

The open studios event will now be held over a three-day weekend in October.

This year marks the second inauguration of the arts festival and will run from Friday, October 30 until Sunday, November 1 according to founder, Rosy Chapman.

“In 2020, so many Australians are looking to holiday here this year in support of regional economies,” Ms Chapman said.

“It’s so beautiful up here now and it seems that this will be the year of road trip adventures for many Australians.”

Ms Chapman was inspired by the Silo Art Trail, which resulted in international media attention, an influx of tourists to the region, and expansion of the trail into a 200-kilometre-long outdoor art gallery.

Today the Silo Art Trail has expanded into four states and delivers ongoing benefits to tourism in each region.

Street art in Fromes Lane, Stanthorpe.

“You’ll discover a variety of local artists at GBART 2020 as they take up residence in community spaces,” Ms Chapman said.

“Inspired by the Small Halls Festival, we’ve also invited our beautiful small local community halls to join in the fun.

“You can enrol in a class, watch a demonstration and you can get in and have a go.

“It is a great opportunity to get behind the scenes of creativity and be engaged in art yourself.

“The groundswell of community support has been incredible.”

Member for Southern Downs James Lister welcomed the announcement and said it will be a big boost to a struggling regional economy.

“We are thrilled that this event can now proceed,” he said.

“We’ve already witnessed what the arts trail is doing for the Granite Belt’s economy and bringing our community together.

“Last year, over 27 venues hosting over 50 artisans participated, with an average of 60 visitors per venue, some local, many from outside of the region.

“The October 2019 event diversified our economic base and delivered community wellbeing.

“Rosy and I have been working collaboratively with the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal to garnish financial support for staging the event through the Tackling Tough Times Together grant program.

“It helps grassroots community organisations support local economic recovery,” Mr Lister said.

The Granite Belt Art and Craft Trail follows a trail map to discover a variety of local artists, as they exhibit at studios and galleries as well as taking up residence in community spaces.