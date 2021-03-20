Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Two men were taken to hospitals in the Whitsundays overnight after being hit by cars.
Two men were taken to hospitals in the Whitsundays overnight after being hit by cars.
Crime

HIT AND RUN: Driver flees after hitting man in Proserpine

Heidi Petith
, Heidi.Petith@news.com.au
20th Mar 2021 9:03 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two men were taken to hospital overnight following two separate incidents in Proserpine and Bowen.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said police were called to the incident in Proserpine just after 1am.

Initial investigations indicate a man tried to stop the driver and was struck by the vehicle on Main Street.

The spokesman said the driver of the white Toyota SUV then left the scene and continued down Shute Harbour Road.

The man who fell from the vehicle was taken to Proserpine Hospital in a stable condition with minor cuts.

Investigations are continuing.

More stories:

Airlie Beach assault ends in fractured jaw, brain bleeding

Son enters plea over Airlie Beach mum's cold case killing

In a separate incident, the QPS spokesman said police were called to reports of an alleged disturbance at Marshall Street in Bown also at 1am.

"There was a party of some kind and a person had reversed into a male's leg," he said.

The QPS spokesman said a fight then broke out onto the street but the group had broken up by the time police arrived.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics took a man in his 20s to Bowen Hospital in stable condition with a leg injury.

Investigations are ongoing.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

How to get Daily Mercury news straight to your inbox

bowen proserpine crime whitsundays crime
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VOTE NOW: Who serves the best brunch in Stanthorpe

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: Who serves the best brunch in Stanthorpe

        News Matt Preston asked readers to name the restaurant with the best brunch in Stanthorpe and the response has us drooling. SEE THE FINALISTS AND VOTE.

        Premier slams PM over unfair, offensive JobKeeper extension

        Premium Content Premier slams PM over unfair, offensive JobKeeper extension

        Politics Premier calls on PM to extend JobKeeper to entire tourism industry

        Sharks and sewage pits: Police divers reveal most grim jobs

        Premium Content Sharks and sewage pits: Police divers reveal most grim jobs

        News Sharks, crocs and sewage pits: Police divers reveal their most heartbreaking...

        Health Minister accused of ‘making stuff up on the run’

        Premium Content Health Minister accused of ‘making stuff up on the run’

        Health Queensland urged to get ‘house in order’ for vaccine rollout