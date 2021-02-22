Menu
History as first Queenslander gets COVID vaccine

by Jeremy Pierce
22nd Feb 2021 9:04 AM
Queensland's coronavirus vaccine campaign has started in earnest on the Gold Coast.

Just after 8am, registered nurse Zoe Park received the state's first COVID-19 jab from clinical nurse consultant Kellie Kenway at Gold Coast University Hospital.

She is one of 100 frontline heroes lined up to receive the jab on Monday.

Registered Nurse Zoe Park gets the first COVID-19 jab from clinical nurse consultant Kellie Kenway. Picture: ABC Brisbane
It comes after two planes full of 10,000 precious vials touched down yesterday - one in Brisbane and one in Cairns - as vaccine hubs whirr into gear this week, with the first inoculation happening at 8.30am today on the Gold Coast.

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said vaccinating all Queensland adults - hopefully by the end of October - would "massively change" the state's response to any future outbreaks, allowing authorities to rely on more traditional measures.

"Vaccine is how you would normally manage outbreaks," she said.

"You don't see us close down the state because we've got a case of measles."

 

 

Originally published as History as first Queenslander gets COVID vaccine

