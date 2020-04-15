Menu
HERE TO SERVE: Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi addresses online viewers.
“Historic” council meeting streamed to thousands

Bianca Hrovat
15th Apr 2020 4:00 PM
“OUR journey for the next four years has begun.”

Newly-elected Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi addressed more than 2700 of his constituents via videolink in Stanthorpe this morning, ushering a new chapter of local government.

Cr Pennisi said it was “time to put divisions behind us” and would focus on restoring the relationship between council and its constituents.

The Stanthorpe attendees at the first council meeting.
The council meeting was met with mixed reviews from Facebook users, who were for the first time able to livestream the proceedings from the SDRC Facebook page.

Thousands tuned into the live feed, reflecting a far greater involvement in local politics than in-chamber meetings had formerly allowed.

“Historic day!” wrote Melinda Gale, wife of newly-elected councillor Andrew Gale.

The increased accessibility reflects a desire for the newly-elected representatives to bridge the perceived divide and, as the mayor said, “govern from the bottom up”.

While the move online was welcomed, many viewers questioned the audio and visual quality of the recording.

Resident Peter Matthews wrote there was “too many people watching” so the video had “gone into meltdown”.

“Can’t get a decent video and we have good download speed here,” he said.

Others complained of “very unclear” voices, or “no sound” at all.

The meeting appointed deputy mayor Ross Bartley in a five to four vote against rival nominee Cameron Gow, who was reappointed as the chair of the Local Disaster Management Group.

The Warwick attendees of the first council meeting.
