‘His family were his life:” Dad of 7 remembered

Bryan Hutchinson with partner Petier Fitzgerald and children Sammy-Jo, 12, Edmund, 10, Katrina, 9, Thomas, 7, Chloe and Charlotte, 5, and Christian, 2.

The man who died in a horrific fiery crash near the Cardwell range has been described as a loving partner and 'incredible dad' of seven.

Bryan Hutchinson, 34 was driving to Cairns on Friday afternoon when his ute left the road and crashed into a tree before catching fire at Damper Creek near the Cardwell Range.

Mr Hutchinson, along with his partner Petier Fitzgerald and children Sammy-Jo, 12, Edmund, 10, Katrina, 9, Thomas, 7, Chloe and Charlotte, 5, and Christian, 2 had only recently relocated to Cairns.

Speaking on behalf of the family, close friend Hannah Sinclair said they moved from Kirwan to be closer to family.

"They were looking forward to the kids having all their grandparents close by and better opportunities for their children," Ms Sinclair said.

Known by friends as 'Hutchy', the loving dad displayed his caring nature in all areas of life including his job as team leader of the home maintenance department for Everglow Community Care in Townsville.

Bryan suffered a head injury in 2013, and after several years out of work he had started to build his career, finding joy and purpose working with the elderly.

Ms Sinclair, whose husband also worked with Bryan, said he loved his job because he knew he was helping the elderly stay in their homes by caring for and maintaining their yards and gardens.

She said he was passionate about helping those who needed it and went above and beyond what was expected of him.

"No matter what life threw at him, he took it in his stride and took a "she'll be right" approach," she said.

"He loved the fact that he was there for people who had no one and he loved swapping stories with them."

"Bryan was the most amazing guy (and) he had a heart of gold and was honest to a fault."

Ms Sinclair said Bryan was an incredible father and partner. He was gentle, hands-on and always wanting to teach his kids valuable lessons on life.

"He always had room in his arms or on his lap for his babies and always had at least one little shadow at home," she said.

"He adored Petier and she him, they had an amazing type of love and his family were his life."

A GoFundMe Page has been set up to help the family.

"His partner is now left to arrange a funeral for her soulmate while holding herself and seven children together," Ms Sinclair said.

"Any donation you could make to assist with costs for the family in this unspeakable time will be appreciated and valued."

