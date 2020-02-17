Hilarious truth about Pitch Perfect scene

It's packed full of complicated dance routines, multi-group a cappella riffs and powerhouse singing - but it was one scene featuring Rebel Wilson that proved the most challenging to film for Pitch Perfect.

The 2012 musical comedy hit - which featured an ensemble cast of stars including Wilson, Anna Kendrick, Adam Devine and Elizabeth Banks - was a massive hit, earning around $170 million worldwide.

It follows the story of aspiring music producer and reluctant college student Beca (Kendrick) who is recruited to The Bellas, an all-female a cappella group locked in a fierce rivalry with their male counterparts, The Treblemakers.

With such an abundance of comic talent, it's hardly surprising that there was a lot of improvisation going on during scenes.

But according to Skylar Astin (who played Jesse, Beca's Treblemaker love interest), it was one particular moment featuring Wilson's Fat Amy character that became almost impossible to film.

The scene unfolds right after Beca takes it upon herself to add a Bulletproof mash-up to The Bellas' live (and dull) competition routine. While she's being yelled at by Bellas leader Aubrey backstage, Jesse jumps in to defend Beca, making the situation worse and sparking Beca's resignation from the group.

"Everything's coming to a head, and I'm there trying to help the situation, and (Kendrick as Beca) snaps at me and says, 'You're not my boyfriend!' … And anytime we were doing Rebel's lines, whether the camera was on her or not, she would go off on like an (improvised) story about why (Beca) should come back," Astin, who now stars in Stan's new series Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, told news.com.au.

"And I don't know why, because it was so wrong for the situation, but it was so funny in contrast to the seriousness. On the day, I just remember it taking forever - in the best way - and the comedy was in how much she was dragging out the story. It was just such a fun day on set."

Sadly, Wilson's extended edition didn't make it into the final edit - but that improvisation strategy was one she brought to most of her scenes.

"Rebel would be throwing her improvs out there, and it was really hard to keep a straight face because she's someone who's very off the cuff but also has a very smart plan for what she's going to do on set," Astin explained.

"Adam (Devine) and Rebel were improvising a tonne together - a lot of their banter in the first movie that set up their eventual love story was completely improvised, it was almost like a game. It was very fun to witness."

And they weren't the only one flexing their comedy muscles - one of Jesse's funniest lines came from the actor himself on the spur of the moment. In an early scene in the movie, Beca shows up to an a cappella welcome party, where a drunken Jesse makes a beeline for her.

"You're drunk," she tells him, prompting his response: "I'm not drunk, you're just blurry."

"We just tried that line out, and it actually got in the film," he told news.com.au.

"There were a bunch of zingers that got through like that. It was definitely that kind of set - where we were willing to try things out, if we wanted to try something different … and it definitely made for a movie that was full of life."

Astin's latest project, Stan's new comedy musical series Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, sees him singing, dancing, and cracking jokes on-screen once again.

The show follows the life of computer coder Zoey Clarke's (Jane Levy), who - after an unexpected incident - suddenly starts to hear the innermost wants, thoughts, and desires of the people around her through popular songs.

With an eight-day turnaround for the cast and crew per hour-long episode, it requires a gruelling schedule - but one the actor describes as a "total joy".

"The actual performing was something very joyous for the entire cast and creative time - any time there was a musical number day - it's always very exciting," he told news.com.au.

Astin also revealed what was at the top of his wishlist to cover in upcoming episodes.

"I love Dave Matthews' Band, Billy Joel … but I'd love to do some female songs, Adele or Billie Eilish would be great, because I'd love to do it in the original key and just change the tempo."

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist is available to stream from today on Stan.