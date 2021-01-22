Menu
Social media users have been sent into a spin speculating about a ‘private’ letter former president Donald Trump left for his successor Joe Biden.
Offbeat

Hilarious fake Trump letters go viral

by Phoebe Loomes
22nd Jan 2021 6:15 PM

"Joe, you know I won."

Social media users have taken guesses at what former president Donald Trump wrote to his successor President Joe Biden after he revealed he'd left him a "private" letter.

During the transition of power in the US, it's a tradition for outgoing presidents to leave a note to their successors.

Mr Trump broke a series of traditions during the transfer of power to Mr Biden's administration, including insisting the result of the November election was fraudulent, and never acknowledging his successor's win.

 

 

But Mr Biden revealed on Wednesday, Mr Trump had left him a "generous" letter.

"The president wrote a very generous letter," Mr Biden said. "Because it was private, I won't talk about it until I talk to him. But it was generous."

Speculation on social media was sent into overdrive, with some users posting what they imagined a letter from Mr Trump to Mr Biden might look like.

The results were predictably hilarious.

 

 

‘I won the election BIGLY,’ one Twitter user imagined the letter said.
'Joe, I don't want to go to jail.'
Some thought the former President would be keeping the message simple.
'Donald was hear (sic).’
Other social media users imagined childlike scrawlings from the former President.
‘Pardon me.’
One user shared this iconic break up note from ‘Sex And The City’.
A number of Twitter users imagined Mr Trump lamenting his loss, while others joked he'd be asking Mr Biden for a pardon.

Others joked he'd give Mr Biden advice about the White House bathroom.

donald trump joe biden president biden us politics

