The Cunningham Highway from Lake Moogerah Road to South Branch Road has reopened after bushfires caused the closure of the road earlier this month.

The Cunningham Highway was reopened at 3pm this afternoon after prolonged fire conditions forced its closure.

According to the Department of Main Roads and Transport, smouldering trees created dangerous conditions for motorists.

Construction and clean up crews removed the trees that were burnt or unstable to ensure they weren’t at risk of falling onto the road.

A reduced speed limit of 50km/h is in place.