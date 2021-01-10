Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Queensland's chief health officer explains the lockdown
Health

High-tech hwy checkpoint pulls over 73 motorists

Matty Holdsworth
10th Jan 2021 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

One Brisbane escapee has been handed a $1330 fine after they were caught on the Bruce Highway attempting to drive into the Sunshine Coast.

Police have set-up a checkpoint on the highway to monitor vehicles coming from the Greater Brisbane area, which has been in lockdown since 5pm on Friday afternoon.

It comes after a cleaner tested positive to the contagious UK strain of the virus which sent the city into a three-day lockdown.

In order to prevent the Coast following suit into its own lockdown, Brisbane residents have been prevented from entering the region by road.

'Come forward, get tested': message to residents

Coast lockdown concerns rise after city's mass exodus

 

Sunshine Coast police officer Senior Sergeant Scott Wiggins at the Bruce Highway checkpoint to prevent Brisbane residents from reaching the region.
Sunshine Coast police officer Senior Sergeant Scott Wiggins at the Bruce Highway checkpoint to prevent Brisbane residents from reaching the region.

 

Sunshine Coast District Superintendent Craig Hawkins said the high-tech surveillance gear was effective and that the message was working.

"The roads have been really quiet," Supt Hawkins said.

"A quiet, consistent day so the message is getting through."

Supt Hawkins said 73 vehicles were pulled over in total since the curfew was put in place and it had resulted in six vehicles being turned away and one fine issued.

"We issued one ticket for failure to comply with Chief Health Officer directions," he said.

"For the others, we took an informative approach, a common sense one, where people may not have completely understood, we gave them an opportunity to return home.

"I am satisfied the measures are robust enough to ensure things are going pretty well."

covid19 pandemic editors picks sunshine coast covid sunshine coast police superintendent craig hawkins
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Three new virus cases in NSW

    Three new virus cases in NSW
    • 10th Jan 2021 10:48 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Spike in COVID-19 testing amid wastewater results, lockdown

        Premium Content Spike in COVID-19 testing amid wastewater results, lockdown

        News More than 430 residents have been tested in one day as Warwick helps prevent UK strain from taking hold.

        OPENING SOON: Cafe owners heat up with new culinary delight

        Premium Content OPENING SOON: Cafe owners heat up with new culinary delight

        News This Stanthorpe duo are ready to serve up a ‘fusion curry delight’ with their new...

        WHAT’S ON: 5+ holiday event hits on this weekend

        Premium Content WHAT’S ON: 5+ holiday event hits on this weekend

        News Still looking for ideas to fill a drizzly weekend? Check out these unmissable...

        DRUG DELIVERY: Woman busted as boyfriend’s ‘meth gofer’

        Premium Content DRUG DELIVERY: Woman busted as boyfriend’s ‘meth gofer’

        News The Southern Downs woman’s extreme efforts for love turned sour when they landed...