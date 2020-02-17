Menu
CAR CHASE: The high-speed pursuit started in Warwick after a fuel drive off.
High-speed car chase ends in crash

Tessa Flemming
17th Feb 2020 10:56 AM
A MAN caught driving a stolen car has been arrested following a police pursuit through several Southern Downs towns yesterday afternoon.

The incident began after the man drove off without paying for his $40 worth of fuel from the Warwick Caltex.

Wallangarra police then spotted the driver at around 3.30pm driving erratically and at speeds of up to 180km/h along the New England Highway.

Wallangarra Police Sergeant Alan Baker said he attempted to chase the gold Holdan Vectra Sudan but soon called in NSW reinforcements.

“The stolen vehicle drove at excessive speeds, and on the wrong side of road so any attempt to intercept was then terminated, Sgt Baker said.
“How someone wasn’t killed has me buggered.”

NSW police deployed stingers at Guyra where the man then crashed his vehicle and attempted to flee on foot.

He was caught and taken into custody, facing multiple charges from both NSW and Queensland police.

The car had been allegedly stolen from Brisbane on Saturday, according to Sgt Baker.

He said the man’s actions seriously endangered the lives of other drivers.

“No question about it, numerous motorist lives were put at risk by his reckless actions, particularly when you take into account the highway was still wet in locations from earlier rain,” he said.

Sgt Baker urged anyone who had dashcam footage of the car to come forward toWallangarra Police.

– Contact Wallangarra police on (07) 4684 3120.

