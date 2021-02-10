High profile Chauffeur finds his drive at Ipswich racetrack

Ipswich race winner Chauffeur (middle), ridden by Ryan Maloney and trained by David Vandyke. Picture: Claire Power

Ipswich race winner Chauffeur (middle), ridden by Ryan Maloney and trained by David Vandyke. Picture: Claire Power

RACING REVIEW

Claire Power

MILLION-dollar Snitzel gelding Chauffeur found some form at Ipswich today claiming the $22,000 Class 3 1350m race.

Purchased for $1.6 million at the 2016 Gold Coast Magic Millions Yearling Sales, he has struggled with recent form in group racing.

The drop back in class allowed him to find some rhythm, hit the lead at the turn and ease across the line ahead of the small field.

The gelding has been under the care of a host of trainers including Team Hawkes, Darren Weir, David Hayes and Joe Pride but now resides with Sunshine Coast trainer David Vandyke.

Despite the chequered past, the well-bred gelding has shown improvement since moving to Queensland. He is on track to change his luck.

Jockey Ryan Maloney had confidence in what the punters predicated with the gelding a clear favourite at $1.00 on the tote and only chasing $1.20 on for fixed odds.

"I expected the gelding to get the job done after dropping in class," Maloney said.

"After the Magic Millions he needed a bit of a sharpener."

This could be the start of a solid winter campaign in Queensland.

Breeding the winner

THERE were a host of nicely bred runners trackside finding the winners stall this week.

Toowoomba trainer Kevin Kemp picked up the first race for the day with the well-bred mare Leicable.

At her 14th start she found her rhythm to collect a maiden win after jumping back up in distance to 2200m.

By Nothin' Leica Dane out of a Zabeel mare, Leicable enjoyed the ideal conditions travelling nicely throughout the run early to the turn and kick away from the field to win by a comfortable three lengths.

Classic Pearl was another distance runner turning her form around today when winning the 2200m Class 3 handicap for trainer Robert Heathcote.

By Casino Prince and out of a Redoute's Choice mare, Classic Pearl secured her second win in 27 starts.

Of note was her last win was nearly 12 months ago at the Sunshine Coast when she claimed a 1200m maiden.

Club expands hidden gem beyond race days

THE Ipswich Turf Club's Thoroughbreds Sports Bar is not only open on race days but also Friday and Saturday afternoons.

It's a hidden gem primed for a Friday afternoon wind down with friends.

The Barn Family Restaurant also continues to grow in popularity with huge numbers last Friday. The doors open on race days making it an ideal midweek lunch option for workers around town.

For bookings call 0418 883 210 or online at www.ieec.com.au

February meetings at Bundamba

IPSWICH racing continues with Wednesday meetings this month racing on the 17th and 24th. Ipswich's next weekend meeting is on Saturday, March 13.