Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police have confirmed a raid on the home of a high-profile criminal lawyer this week.
Police have confirmed a raid on the home of a high-profile criminal lawyer this week.
Crime

High-profile bikie lawyer targeted in police raid

by Greg Stolz
7th Jul 2020 6:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have raided the home of high-profile Gold Coast criminal lawyer Campbell MacCallum.

A search warrant was executed on Mr MacCallum's Burleigh Heads home on Monday.

Gold Coast criminal lawyer Campbell MacCallum. File picture
Gold Coast criminal lawyer Campbell MacCallum. File picture

Items were seized and he was reportedly issued with a notice to appear in court.

The raid on the lawyer, who has acted for high-profile sports stars and bikies, is allegedly connected to a Crime and Corruption Commission investigation.

The Courier-Mail has approached Mr MacCallum for comment.

Police and legal sources have confirmed the raid took place.

Originally published as High-profile bikie lawyer targeted in police raid

campbell maccallum crime police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COUNCIL REVIEW: Tough three months earns respect

        premium_icon COUNCIL REVIEW: Tough three months earns respect

        News Businesses across the Granite Belt have applauded the new council’s approach under trying circumstances.

        ‘Chaos at the borders’: New concern for easing restrictions

        premium_icon ‘Chaos at the borders’: New concern for easing restrictions

        News MP shares fresh fears over long-awaited border reopening

        Crackdown: Young reoffenders to be jailed, sent to farms

        premium_icon Crackdown: Young reoffenders to be jailed, sent to farms

        News Young criminals would be jailed under a three-strikes plans by LNP

        Redbacks poised for breakout TFL season

        premium_icon Redbacks poised for breakout TFL season

        Sport Stanthorpe will field its first team in the TFL premier league and there’s a buzz...