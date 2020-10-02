Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A high-flying executive has been busted trying to organise cocaine for a friend.
A high-flying executive has been busted trying to organise cocaine for a friend.
Crime

High-flying exec dials coke for friend

by PATRICK BILLINGS
2nd Oct 2020 11:29 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A high flying executive from up-market Teneriffe as been busted trying to organise cocaine for a friend.

Romile Talmon John, whose striking dress sense makes him a regular in the social pages, pleaded guilty to possessing drug utensils and a phone used in the commission of a crime.

The Brisbane Magistrates Court heard detectives from Fortitude Valley CIB executed a search warrant at John's Teneriffe home on June 12.

Romile John at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Festival night. Picture: Richard Smith
Romile John at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Festival night. Picture: Richard Smith


Police located text messages on John's phone where he discussed sourcing cocaine from another resident in his apartment block.

John told police the cocaine was for the boyfriend of a friend

Police also located a box in John's kitchen containing cocaine residue on rolled up bank notes, a razor blade and clip seal bag.

Police prosecutor Henri Rantala said John told officer's he'd hosted an after dinner party where guests were using cocaine.

John told police he did not use cocaine and had placed the items in a box and forgotten about them.

His lawyer Corey Cullen said John was the Chief Operations Officer for multimillion-dollar window company Safetyline Jalousie.

Mr Cullen said the 48-year-old had no criminal history and his early plea of guilty was a "strong indication of his remorse".

Magistrate Mark Nolan accepted the cocaine was used by other people but said John should never have let them into his home.

John was fined $600 and no conviction was recorded.

 

Originally published as High-flying exec dials coke for friend

More Stories

crime drugs romile talmon john

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Come outside b---h’: Man shoots gun at 67yo mum

        Premium Content ‘Come outside b---h’: Man shoots gun at 67yo mum

        Crime The Warwick court heard the man was so ‘grossly intoxicated’ he had no memory of the incident.

        Queensland Health testing Southern Downs sewage for COVID

        Premium Content Queensland Health testing Southern Downs sewage for COVID

        News THE sewage of two Southern Downs towns are being tested for traces of COVID-19...

        BREAKING: Man critical after Glen Aplin crash

        Premium Content BREAKING: Man critical after Glen Aplin crash

        News A man in his 30s is being flown to hospital.

        FLASHBACK: Moments that defined the past year

        Premium Content FLASHBACK: Moments that defined the past year

        News The year has brought challenges some had never dreamed of, but it also brought many...