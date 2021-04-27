Queensland Premier wants ban on flights from India

Annastacia Palaszczuk says health authorities are on “high alert” ahead of direct flights from India and is calling for all flights to be suspended.

Annastacia Palaszczuk says health authorities are on “high alert” ahead of direct flights from India and is calling for all flights to be suspended.

Flight into Australia from coronavirus-ravaged India should be suspended Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has said, pre-empting a meeting of the federal government's national security committee.

Ms Palaszczuk said she wrote to the Prime Minister last week asking for flights from India to be suspended.

National cabinet on Friday decided to reduce the number of direct flights from India by 30 per cent, and it is estimated 8000 Australian citizens remain trapped in the country.

India reported more than 350,000 COVID infections and 2800 deaths in a single day this week as the country's medical systems are being overwhelmed.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has called on Prime Minister to suspend flights from coronavirus-ravaged India. Picture: Brad Fleet

"We have to do everything we can to protect Queenslanders and protect Australians. I understand that the Commonwealth is meeting to discuss this issue," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"Other countries have done a temporary suspension. I don't think it would be out of kilter for Queensland and Australia to also do the same.

"We are due to have some direct flights coming in the next couple of weeks. Our health authorities are on high alert, we're very worried about the number of people who could be infectious on those flights."

The National Security Committee of cabinet, helmed by Prime Minister Scott Morrison is expected to meet this morning.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is expected to make a call on suspending flights from India today. Picture: Christian Gilles

The committee is expected to decide what resources Australia can send over to India to assist the Asian nation alongside what other restrictions will have to be put in place based on the health advice.

Ms Palaszczuk also made a renewed push for regional quarantine facilities, saying hotels

are "not hospitals that can treat infectious issues like COVID".

"Our hotels have done a mighty job. And frankly, I'm actually surprised that there haven't been even more outbreaks. But what we're seeing is that this virus is being transmitted in the corridors with the opening and closing of doors," she said.

"It is highly contagious. It is highly infectious and you know, at some stage, we're going to have to think in the future - are the hotels the best source of quarantine? Places like Howard Springs has been working well.

"We have been putting on the table clear options for some more regional quarantine facilities. I've put in place the Wellcamp in Toowoomba where the facility would be built right next to the airport."

Health Minister Greg Hunt. Picture: David Geraghty

Health Minister Greg Hunt, on Monday, questioned the "appropriateness" of the Toowoomba quarantine facility, saying the federal government is not interested in measures that "multiply risk" of coronavirus infections for communities.

Mr Hunt said a quarantine facility needed to "adequately provisioned" so that patients had access to mental health professionals, GPs, and intensive care.

"Secondly, there's the protection from transmission, and if we have rural or remote communities that are vulnerable … then that multiplies the risk rather than reduces the risk and I think that's extremely important to understand," he said.

"We do not want to adopt options that multiply risk, we are only interested in those actions that reduce risk."

Ms D'Ath, in a response to two petitions against the Toowoomba proposal signed by more than 8000 people, maintained that a "regional quarantine facility, such as Wellcamp" would significantly bolster Queensland's ability to "safely accommodate international arrivals".

"However, the establishment of any facility is dependent on operational support from the Australian Government and agreement from local, government and industry stakeholders, along with consideration of local operational issues," she said.

"Conversations around the potential establishment of a quarantine facility at Wellcamp and in-depth consideration of the challenges and opportunities associated with this option are ongoing. No decision has been made at this point in time to operate a regional quarantine facility at Wellcamp or in any other location in Queensland."

Originally published as 'High alert': Premier calls for ban on flights from COVID-ravaged India