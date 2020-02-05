Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
fg fgh fh dg jdf h dfgh fgh fg
fg fgh fh dg jdf h dfgh fgh fg
Crime

Hey Dad! paedophile Robert Hughes up for parole

by Staff writers
5th Feb 2020 8:42 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CONVICTED paedophile and former Hey Dad! Star Robert Hughes could be a free man in April after serving six years of his 10 year jail sentence.

Hughes has been behind bars since May 2014, for sexually and indecently assaulting four girls over a period of 20 years in the 1980s and 1990s.

Robert Hughes could be free in April.
Robert Hughes could be free in April.

A statement released by the State Parole Authority this morning said NSW inmates serving sentences of more than three years and one day must be considered for parole as part of the judicial process.

The application will be considered by the State Parole Authority on Thursday, February 6.

If approved, Hughes could walk free on April 6 this year.

 

The cast of Hey Dad! during the show’s heyday.
The cast of Hey Dad! during the show’s heyday.

 

His victims included former child star Sarah Monahan, who played Hughes onscreen daughter in Hey Dad!

Ms Monahan alleged Hughes had committed sexual crimes at the set of the popular TV show, which was supported by fellow cast members.

 

Actor Sarah Monahan was one of Hughes’ main accusers during the case. Picture: Dylan Robinson
Actor Sarah Monahan was one of Hughes’ main accusers during the case. Picture: Dylan Robinson

Hughes was moved from Goulburn jail to Long Bay Correctional Complex after a court was told he had been been showered in urine and had faeces thrown at him by fellow inmates.

More Stories

Show More
convicted paedophile crime editors picks paedophile robert hughes

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Craft enthusiast caters to brides worldwide

        premium_icon Craft enthusiast caters to brides worldwide

        News This Granite Belt crafter now helps brides all over the world

        Ute theft ends in burn out over the border

        premium_icon Ute theft ends in burn out over the border

        News Southern Downs couple return home to find missing LandCruiser.

        The don’t-miss event for Granite Belt rev heads

        premium_icon The don’t-miss event for Granite Belt rev heads

        News Here’s your opportunity to support Applethorpe State School’s biggest fundraiser of...

        Mother Nature causing havoc to bat population

        premium_icon Mother Nature causing havoc to bat population

        News Drought and bushfires reduce flying fox numbers.