Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Bravehearts founder says sex offender register 'won't work'
News

Hetty Johnston steps down from Bravehearts

by Chris Clarke
9th Mar 2021 10:25 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

One of the country's most renowned child protection advocates has stepped down from her role with Bravehearts after almost 25 years.

Ms Johnston founded the organisation in 1997 which has since grown to become a leading voice in the battle to prevent child sexual assault and exploitation.

"Bravehearts has grown up and my time is done," Ms Johnston said in a statement.

Hetty Johnson has announced she is stepping down from Bravehearts. Picture: File/Jono Searle.
Hetty Johnson has announced she is stepping down from Bravehearts. Picture: File/Jono Searle.

While she will remain as a board director until the end of the year, Ms Johnston is standing down as Director of Special Projects and will not have an executive role at the organisation for the first time in its history.

She did not reveal a reason why.

Ms Johnston launched the not-for-profit in the wake of her then seven-year-old daughter revealing her paternal grandfather had sexually assaulted her.

Bravehearts has since evolved to deliver "industry-leading child protection training and education programs, provide specialist counselling and support services, and engage in much-needed research and lobbying", Ms Johnston's statement read.

 

Originally published as Hetty Johnston steps down from Bravehearts

editors picks hetty johnson

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How much JobKeeper Qld got for every man, woman and child

        Premium Content How much JobKeeper Qld got for every man, woman and child

        News As Treasurer Josh Frydenberg visits the state’s battered north, the full scale of JobKeeper support for Queensland has been revealed.

        Heart attack research breakthrough

        Premium Content Heart attack research breakthrough

        Health New research may lead to gender-based therapies for heart disease

        Where $200 tourism vouchers could go next

        Premium Content Where $200 tourism vouchers could go next

        Travel The Palaszczuk government has left the door open to expanding its $200 voucher...

        Stanthorpe celebrates buskers after tumultuous year

        Premium Content Stanthorpe celebrates buskers after tumultuous year

        News After Covid stripped many musicians of an income, 2021 busking championships have...