‘He’s my superhero’: Justice gives blood for pooch in need

Droves of pet owners and their hero hounds have come forward to offer blood donations for one dog in his hour of need.

But it was a deaf assistance dog Justice who proved the perfect match.

Shivon Thorpe took to Facebook seeking a blood donor after her fur baby Sunny was in a tragic accident and suffered a broken spine and pelvis.

Sunny needed the blood after a tragic accident. Pic: Supplied

Ms Thorpe told The Courier-Mail more than 50 people had reached out to offer blood to help Sunny.

"We are grateful for the generosity and kindness of the community who offered their time and dogs to donate blood to Sunny," she said.

Justice's proud owner, Kristy Hughes, said her fur baby was "her hero", and that it was the fourth time he has donated blood to help another dog.

"I couldn't imagine being in their position, and I would only hope that if I was somebody would do what Justice did," Ms Hughes said.

Justice happy after donating blood to help Sunny. Photo Steve Pohlner

Ms Hughes said Justice has recently been certified as a psychiatric assistance dog.

"He is one of the only deaf dog's that is an assistance dog in Australia," she said.

"He is my superhero, he is just a beautiful soul and I love him to bits."

She said it was "incredible" to see how many pet owners offered to help Sunny.

"Especially with COVID it's nice to know that people are still human and have that kindness to help strangers," she said.

Sunny's owner Ms Thorpe has extended her gratitude to all the pet owners who were eager to help, with some coming forward but finding their dogs weren't a match.

Australian Animal Blood Bank is one way dog's can get blood transfusions, located in Sydney they ship blood to emergency veterinaries across Australia when required.

Justice, he is a deaf assistance dog, gave blood to Sunny who was in a tragic accident on Thursday\. Picture: Steve Pohlner

Rebecca Charteris, director of AABB, said requirements may differ but at their facility, dogs must be over 25kg, have a good temperament, clinically healthy, up to date with vaccinations and have internal and external parasite prevention.

At AABB there are more than 70 dogs who donate blood every three months.

"We test for the dog erythrocyte antigen or DEA and it's the DEA1 group and we test whether they are negative or positive," Ms Charteris said.

"Negative dogs can give to both negative and positive recipients, and positive dogs can only give to positive recipients."

She said dog donors are gifted with treats, praise and a bowl of chicken after their blood donation.

